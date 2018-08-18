Novak Djokovic is once again so close to the one title that eludes him. And the same nemesis is standing in his way, all over again.
It’s a moment in time: Djokovic vs. Federer for a title.
Djokovic closed in on a Western & Southern Open title with his 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Marin Cilic on Saturday at Mason, Ohio. Then he watched Roger Federer advance to the finals as well when David Goffin retired in the second set with a shoulder injury.
Djokovic is a tantalizing one victory away from the only ATP Masters 1000 title he’s never claimed. Djokovic is trying to become the first to win all nine events since the series started in 1990.
On the women’s side, No. 1 Simona Halep will play for the title a second year in a row, facing Kiki Bertens.
Halep reached the final for a second straight year, beating Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4. Bertens advanced to her first Western & Southern final by wearing down No. 8 Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Basketball
Oscar Robertson’s 1971 NBA championship ring has sold for a little more than $91,000 in an auction.
The ring the Hall of Fame guard won with the Milwaukee Bucks for his only NBA title was the top seller from a collection of his items in the Lelands.com 2018 Invitational Auction.
Robertson’s Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame ring sold for about $60,000 and one of his game-used Bucks jerseys went for a little more than $50,000 in the auction.
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo had to rely on his teammates to make a winning start to his Juventus career.
For the thousands of fans who descended on the medieval city of Verona, this was one of the rare occasions when the five-time world player of the year couldn’t score.
It was up to Federico Bernardeschi to rescue Juventus, with a stoppage-time winner as the Bianconeri fought back from a goal down to beat Chievo Verona 3-2 and get their pursuit of an eighth straight league title off to a winning start.
Ronaldo should make his home debut next week against Lazio and there were encouraging signs for Juventus from this game.
Obituary
Bob Bass, the former NBA San Antonio and Charlotte general manager who was an integral part of the front office for most of the Spurs’ first 20 years in South Texas, died. He was 89.
Bass’ death was confirmed by the club Saturday in a statement from coach Gregg Popovich. The San Antonio Express-News reported that Bass died Friday at home in San Antonio after a series of strokes.
After getting hired as coach during the Spurs’ second season in San Antonio in 1974-75, Bass joined the front office as general manager when the club moved from the ABA to the NBA in 1976.
The two-time NBA Executive of the Year spent 20 seasons with the Spurs in various roles — returning three times as coach — before going to Charlotte as the GM in 1994. He spent nine seasons with the Hornets. Bass had a 311-300 career regular-season coaching record in the ABA and NBA.
Gymnastics
Sam Mikulak soared to his fifth US gymnastics title, rebounding from a sluggish performance in the opening round to leave little doubt that he’s fully recovered from an Achilles injury 18 months ago.
The two-time Olympian finished with the top scores on floor exercise, high bar and parallel bars while posting a two-day total of 172.900 to become the sixth man to win five national championships and the first since Blaine Wilson ripped off five straight crowns from 1996-2000.
Defending national champion Yul Moldauer, who is battling lower-back issues, surged to second following a rocky start during the first round on Thursday. Allan Bower finished third followed by Donothan Bailey, Alec Yoder and Akash Modi.
Track & field
Christian Coleman hung on to win the men’s 100 meters on his return from injury at the Birmingham Diamond League at Birmingham, England.
The 22-year-old American ran a season’s best of 9.94 seconds, holding off Britain’s Reece Prescod, who set a personal best with the same time.
Noah Lyles — the fastest man in the world this year — was third in 9.98 while former world champion Yohan Blake of Jamaica was fourth.
Boxing
Tyson Fury, a former world heavyweight champion, won the second bout of his comeback.
Fury was taken to the full 10 rounds by Italian journeyman Francesco Pianeta before being awarded the victory on points, 100-90.
After shocking the boxing world by beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to become WBA, IBF and WBO champion, Fury was out of the ring for 2½ years because of mental health and drug problems. He regained his boxing license in January after accepting a backdated two-year doping ban the previous month for elevated levels of nandrolone in urine samples.
