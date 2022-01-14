Briefly: Djokovic-Aussie saga continues

Novak Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa.

Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the hearing, which began just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park.

On Friday, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke blocked the 34-year-old Serb’s visa, which was originally revoked when he landed at a Melbourne airport last week. But it was restored Monday by a judge on procedural grounds, because Djokovic did not have a lawyer with him at the airport.

As the latest appeal began Friday night, Djokovic was allowed to remain free, but the plan was for him to effectively return to immigration detention when he met with Australian Border Force officials at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Deportation from Australia can lead to a three-year ban on returning to the country, although that may be waived, depending on the circumstances.

Football

The Denver Broncos began their search for Vic Fangio’s replacement in the Midwest, meeting with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn ahead of their trip to Green Bay.

Broncos general manager George Paton and a team of executives were meeting Friday with Packers assistants Luke Getsy and Nathaniel Hackett after spending time with Glenn on Thursday.

Adding either Getsy or Hackett might make Denver an appealing destination for Aaron Rodgers should he want to move on after 17 years in Green Bay much like Tom Brady did after his long stint in New England.

Also on the Broncos’ list for interviews to replace Fangio are several assistant coaches whose teams are in the playoffs. That includes both of Mike McCarthy’s top lieutenants in Dallas: offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Paton also wants to speak with offensive coordinators Eric Bieniemy of the Chiefs, Brian Callahan of the Bengals and Kevin O’Connell of the Rams, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

The nation’s longest-tenured head football coach plans to stick around even longer as the University of Iowa on Friday announced it was extending Kirk Ferentz’s contract through the 2029 season.

Iowa athletic officials announced the four-year extension that followed a 10-4 record in 2021. It was Ferentz’s 23rd season at Iowa.

The university said Ferentz would be paid $7 million a year, which includes a $500,000 base plus $5.5 million in supplemental compensation and a $1 million “longevity bonus.” The contract will expire on Jan. 31, 2030.

Ferentz has 178 career wins, placing him first for victories at Iowa and fourth in Big Ten Conference history.

Hockey

Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment Managers, Visram likely made history when she stepped in because three Kings support staffers were unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.

Visram is the head trainer for the Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate in Ontario, California. She previously worked with Adirondack of the ECHL and at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

Matty Beniers was one of 15 college players named Thursday to the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey roster. All 25 players named to the team went through the college ranks.

Beniers, Michigan teammate Brendan Brisson and 2020 No. 5 pick Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators headline the college players on the U.S. roster, which general manager John Vanbiesbrouck said was not intended as training for the future.

“We weren’t afraid to go young,” assistant coach Scott Young said. “We weren’t afraid to go young and hungry.”

That includes in net. Recent Michigan graduate Strauss Mann, who is playing in the Swedish Hockey League, is expected to be the starter.

Strauss is joined by Boston University’s Drew Commesso, who was a goaltender for the U.S. at the world junior championship, which was canceled four days in.

Sanderson, Beniers and University of Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber are the additional players from world juniors who were named to the team. The other college players are Harvard’s Nick Abruzzese and Sean Farrell, Minnesota’s Ben Meyers and Matthew Knies, Minnesota State’s Nathan Smith, Minnesota-Duluth’s Noah Cates, Boston College’s Marc McLaughlin and Drew Helleson and St. Cloud State’s Sam Hentges and Nick Perbix.

Forwards Brian O’Neill, Kenny Agostino, Andy Miele and Nick Shore and defensemen Steven Kampfer, Aaron Ness and David Warsofsky are the U.S. players with NHL experience.

Soccer

Real Salt Lake has signed 14-year-old forward Axel Kei, the youngest player ever to sign with a Major League Soccer senior team.

Kei, a lanky 6-foot-4 product of the RSL Academy, inked a two-year deal at 14 years and 15 days.

Previously, the youngest player to sign with an MLS club was Freddy Adu, who was 153 days older than Kei when he joined D.C. United in 2004.

