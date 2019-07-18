In 116 years of racing at the Tour de France, riders have done all sorts of bizarre things, from jumping on trains to fighting with fans at mountain stops.
Rarely have they just vanished in the middle of a stage like Rohan Dennis did on Thursday during the first Pyrenean stage.
For a couple of hours on an otherwise uneventful day in the mountains, nobody was able to say where the time trial world champion had gone. His Bahrain-Merida team even sent an alarming message out on social networks, saying all it cared about was "the welfare" of Dennis after Tour organizers announced he had pulled out of the race.
The Australian ultimately resurfaced at the finish line in Bagneres-de-Bigorre, where British rider Simon Yates, the reigning Spanish Vuelta champion, posted his first stage win after a long breakaway that did not shuffle the overall standings.
Dennis was spotted near the Bahrain-Merida team bus after the stage, but did not make any comment about his decision to pull out.
Dennis quit with about 80 kilometers left before the two big climbs in Stage 12, prompting Bahrain-Merida to open an investigation. According to the French TV station broadcasting the race, Dennis had an argument with officials in the team car.
Stangelj said Dennis' condition was good enough to perform, adding he was not aware of any kind of argument that could have triggered the rider's decision.
Hockey
Seattle's NHL expansion team has announced its general manager — Ron Francis, a Hall of Famer and a two-time Stanley Cup winner.
He will have complete control of operations under Seattle Hockey Partners CEO Tod Leiweke. The yet-to-be-named team will debut in 2021.
This is Francis' first post-playing career job outside the Carolina Hurricanes. He worked with them for 12 years and was general manager from 2014-18 after retiring. The Hurricanes didn't make the playoffs while he was there, but he set in motion many player decisions that helped Carolina reach the Stanley Cup finals last season.
Francis had a prolific NHL career. He finished with 1,798 points in 1,731 games over 23 seasons for the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, where he won the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992.
Soccer
Matthijs de Ligt became the most expensive defender in Serie A history after completing a $85 million transfer from Ajax.
Juventus announced the deal's completion, saying it had signed the Netherlands international to a five-year contract.
The 19-year-old De Ligt was captain of the Ajax squad that reached the Champions League semifinals last season, having scored the winning goal against Juventus in the quarterfinals.
The highly regarded center back is set to join a veteran defense featuring Juventus stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.
