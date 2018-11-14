After a season marred by narrow defeats, Jacob deGrom became a runaway winner.
The New York Mets ace easily won the National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, a reward for a historically fruitless season in Flushing. The right-hander won just 10 games, the fewest ever by a Cy Young-winning starter.
DeGrom easily beat out Washington's Max Scherzer, who was seeking a third straight Cy Young and fourth overall. DeGrom got 29 first-place votes and 207 points from members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Scherzer had the other first-place vote.
Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays narrowly beat out past winners Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber for his first AL Cy Young after leading the majors with 21 victories.
DeGrom cut down hitters from start to finish despite little help from teammates. He had a 1.70 ERA, the lowest in the NL since Zack Greinke's 1.66 mark in 2015. Yet the 30-year-old right-hander went 10-9, eclipsing the low bar among starters set by Seattle's Felix Hernandez when he took the award with 13 victories in 2010.
In the AL race, Snell got 17 first-place votes and 169 points to 13 first-place votes and 154 points for Verlander. Kluber had 71 points, followed by Boston's Chris Sale and Houston's Gerrit Cole.
Snell led the AL with a 1.89 ERA. The 25-year-old pitched just 180⅔ innings, 33⅓ fewer than Verlander, but his dominance was enough to sway the electorate.
• The Boston Red Sox rewarded manager Alex Cora for winning a World Series in his first year with the team, giving him a new contract with an additional guaranteed year through the 2021 season.
In his first season as a major league manager, Cora guided the Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 victories and the team's fourth championship in 15 seasons. He finished second in the AL Manager of the Year voting announced Tuesday.
Football
The Detroit Lions put guard T.J. Lang on injured reserve with a neck injury. Lang has missed three games this season, including last weekend's loss at Chicago.
The 31-year-old Lang is in his second season with the Lions after playing eight with Green Bay. Lang signed a three-year deal with Detroit before the 2017 season, returning to his home area. He was born in Royal Oak, went to high school in Bloomfield Hills and went to college at Eastern Michigan.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic overcame an illness — and Alexander Zverev — to advance to the last four of the ATP Finals.
Using a tissue to blow his nose between points, Djokovic was able to beat Zverev 6-4, 6-1 for his second straight victory of the tournament.
Djokovic's passage to an eighth semifinal at the season-ending tournament was confirmed when Marin Cilic beat John Isner 6-7 (2), 6-3 6-4 in the late match.
