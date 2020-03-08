Briefly: Defending champ leads Iditarod

A familiar face is leading the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in its first full day of competition in Anchorage, Alaska.

Defending champion Pete Kaiser of Bethel arrived in the Rainy Pass checkpoint at 11:35 a.m. Monday. He held a 12-minute lead over second place musher Travis Beals of Seward.

Fairbanks musher Lance Mackey, one of the Iditarod’s four-time winners, was in third place, arriving in Rainy Pass only two minutes after Beals.

Tennis

The BNP Paribas Open, the near-major tennis tournament set to begin this week in the California desert, won’t be played as scheduled after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.

It’s the largest U.S. sporting event to be called off over concerns about the spread of the disease. The South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, was canceled Friday.

The announcement came Sunday night after many players were already in the desert practicing. Qualifying matches were to begin Monday with women’s main draw matches starting Wednesday and the men’s draw beginning Thursday.

Football

New York Giants tight end Rhett Ellison has retired after eight seasons in the NFL.

