Briefly: Davison coming back to Badgers

Brad Davison is coming back for a fifth season with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.
Davison made the announcement on his Instagram account on Wednesday morning.
The NCAA didn’t count the 2020-21 season against players’ eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving Davison and UW’s six other seniors a chance to return for another campaign.
Davison is the only one to do so, with Trevor Anderson (Valparaiso) and Walt McGrory (South Dakota) electing to transfer elsewhere and Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, D’Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford deciding to begin their professional careers.
Davison is one of four players in program history to play at least 4,000 minutes, a group that also includes Josh Gasser, Nigel Hayes, Alando Tucker, Ethan Happ, D’Mitrik Trice, Bronson Koenig and Mike Wilkinson.
He’s fifth in made 3-pointers (222) and career free throw percentage (83.2) and tied for 19th with Sam Dekker in points (1,363). Davison has started 124 games in his UW career, behind only Gasser, Happ and Tucker.
- Arkansas signed coach Eric Musselman to a new, five-year agreement that could keep him with the Razorbacks through the 2028 season.
The agreement, coming a month after Arkansas reached its first NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance in more than 25 years, will run from May 1 through April 2026 and includes the potential for a pair of one-year automatic agreement extensions if the Hogs receive NCAA tourney bids “within the timeframe of the agreement.”
Musselman will receive $4 million in annual compensation, with additional compensation available based on longevity and “success in the SEC and NCAA Tournament.”
Musselman is 45-19 in two years at Arkansas and 155-53 in six years as a college head coach.
Golf
The American Family Insurance Championship is set to tee off on June 11, a year after the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans will be invited.
Organizers announced that the PGA Tour Champions event will host about 5,000 attendees June 11-13 at University Ridge Golf Course, but with limits. The 5,000 number includes players, caddies and tournament personnel; face coverings will be required unless actively eating or drinking; and there will not be bleacher seating available.
Events around the tournament, such as the Saturday celebrity foursome, the kickoff concert and 5K run for the UW Carbone Cancer Center will not occur this year, but are planned to return in 2022.
Tickets will be available for purchase on May 11 at amfamchampionship.com. Fans who bought tickets to last year’s tournament will be contacted to choose which day(s) to attend.
NFL
Jadeveon Clowney will chase quarterbacks and a Super Bowl title with the Cleveland Browns.
The dynamic free agent defensive end signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Cleveland, joining All-Pro end Myles Garrett on the defensive line and a team looking to go deeper in the playoffs this season.
Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, hasn’t always played up to his reputation. He also has dealt with numerous injuries, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been intrigued by him for two years and Clowney visited the team Wednesday for the second time in recent weeks.
The sides agreed to a deal after he completed a medical exam.
After he was drafted first by Houston seven years ago out of South Carolina, Clowney spent five seasons with the Texans before one with Seattle and last year in Tennessee. He turned down a multiyear offer from Cleveland as a free agent last summer to join the Titans but didn’t say no to the Browns a second time.
The 28-year-old Clowney has 32 career sacks in 83 games. He had 9 1/2 sacks in 2017 and nine in 2018. By comparison, Garrett has 42 1/2 sacks in 51 games.
- A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries
Attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client, De’Vincent Spriggs, needed 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar on East Carson Street in the city’s South Side.