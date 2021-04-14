Briefly: Davison coming back to Badgers

The dynamic free agent defensive end signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Cleveland, joining All-Pro end Myles Garrett on the defensive line and a team looking to go deeper in the playoffs this season.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, hasn’t always played up to his reputation. He also has dealt with numerous injuries, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been intrigued by him for two years and Clowney visited the team Wednesday for the second time in recent weeks.

The sides agreed to a deal after he completed a medical exam.

After he was drafted first by Houston seven years ago out of South Carolina, Clowney spent five seasons with the Texans before one with Seattle and last year in Tennessee. He turned down a multiyear offer from Cleveland as a free agent last summer to join the Titans but didn’t say no to the Browns a second time.

The 28-year-old Clowney has 32 career sacks in 83 games. He had 9 1/2 sacks in 2017 and nine in 2018. By comparison, Garrett has 42 1/2 sacks in 51 games.

