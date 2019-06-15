Anthony Davis will wind up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after all.
The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade the disgruntled Davis to the Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices, several people familiar with the situation said Saturday.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins July 6. ESPN first reported the trade.
The deal ends a nearly five-month saga that became an awkward NBA sideshow, arguably derailed the Lakers' push to make the playoffs and even cost people jobs after Davis requested a trade in late January through his agent, Rich Paul, who also represents James.
Now the 26-year-old Davis, a six-time All-Star, will bring his dynamic, up-tempo, above-the-rim play to Hollywood alongside the 34-year-old James, a three-time NBA champion and Finals regular.
In return, the Pelicans receive the promise of a young core the Lakers are blowing up in order to make the deal, as well as the opportunity to add more; New Orleans already had the first pick overall in Thursday's draft and will have the Lakers' fourth overall choice, giving new basketball operations chief David Griffin the chance to add another top-tier prospect to his presumed first pick of Duke star Zion Williamson.
It remains to be seen, however, how well Ingram will recover from a blood clot that sidelined him for part of last season. He was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in March.
The Lakers and Pelicans missed the playoffs last season and Davis' trade demand caused a palpable degree of acrimony between the clubs as the Lakers publicly pursued a deal and the Pelicans asked the NBA to look into the possibility of a tampering violation.
After the trade deadline passed with no deal, Davis finished out the season as a lame-duck All-Star who at times heard boos and insults during home games and the Pelicans fired then-general manager Dell Demps. Several Lakers players acknowledged they had been shaken by thoughts of their possibly imminent departure, and resulting losses slid them out of playoff position at midseason.
Auto racing
Saturday's NASCAR Truck series race at Iowa Speedway was postponed until Sunday because of inclement weather.
The sport's organizing body made the call after repeated thunderstorms and lightning strikes in central Iowa left the short track too soaked for racing.
Qualifying was canceled as well, so the field for Sunday's start will be set by owner's points. Sixteen-year-old Chandler Smith will start from the pole in his series debut in the Kyle Busch Motorsports No. 51 truck, followed by Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen and Matt Crafton.
Hockey
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired defenseman Olli Maatta in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Dominik Kahun and a fifth-round pick in this year's draft.
The 24-year-old Maatta, who helped Pittsburgh win the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017, ranked third on the Penguins with 116 blocked shots in 60 games last season.
Kahun, who turns 24 on July 2, played in all 82 games for Chicago in his first NHL season. The Czech-born German finished with 13 goals and 24 assists.
Horse racing
Jockey Rafael Bejarano rode his 4,000th career winner at Santa Anita, guiding filly Portal Creek to a 3¾-length victory in the third race for trainer Bob Hess Jr.
Bejarano, 36, came to the U.S. in 2002 after training at a national riding academy in Peru. He led the U.S. in victories with 455 in 2004. He has career purse earnings of $200,611,833 and five victories in the Breeders' Cup.
