Briefly: Dallas Stars fire head coach Montgomery

The Dallas Stars fired second-year coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday for what the team called unprofessional conduct.

General manager Jim Nill said Montgomery had acted inconsistently with “core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.” He did not elaborate.

Nill said he became aware Sunday of an act by Montgomery and the decision to fire him came after an internal investigation that included discussions with the team’s general counsel. Nill said only that it was not because of a criminal act, had no connection to players, past or present, and didn’t involve another employee of the team.

Rick Bowness, who came on an assistant coach with Montgomery, was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Football

Carson Wentz relied on a bunch of guys off the practice squad and his go-to guy Zach Ertz to rally the Philadelphia Eagles.

After Eli Manning led the New York Giants to a 14-point lead, Wentz brought the injury-depleted Eagles back and tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Ertz in overtime to give Philadelphia a 23-17 win on Monday night.