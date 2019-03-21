The PGA Tour event that doesn't have Tiger Woods this year instead has the Leaping Cougar.
That's a childhood nickname for Joel Dahmen, who took advantage of gentle, morning conditions on Thursday on a tough Copperhead course for a 5-under 66 and a share of the lead with Austrian-born Sepp Straka in the Valspar Championship at Palm Harbor, Fla.
Dahmen handled Innisbrook with six birdies and a strong finish — a 6-iron to 4 feet for birdie on No. 3, a 7-iron to 5 feet on the par-3 fourth hole, a 20-foot birdie putt at No. 9.
The lead stood when the wind picked up in the afternoon. Of the 28 rounds in the 60s, only eight were in the afternoon. One of them belonged to Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, who had not seen Innisbrook in nine years. He had a 69, with one birdie coming on the 578-yard 14th hole with a big drive and a 3-wood dead into the wind to 30 feet.
LPGA: Celine Boutier closed with a 4-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 64 and a one-stroke lead in the Founders Cup at Phoenix.
Na Yeon Choi was tied for second with Alana Uriell, Charlotte Thomas, Jin Young Ko and Nanna Koerstz Madsen in the event that honors the 13 women who founded the tour. Choi returned from a back injury that sidelined her 11 months.
Baseball
AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and the Tampa Bay Rays agreed to a $50 million, five-year contract that will keep him with the team through 2023.
The deal covers three seasons of arbitration eligibility plus one year after he could have become a free agent.
Snell went 21-5 with a 1.89 ERA last year, setting franchise records for wins and ERA. It was the best combination of wins and ERA for an AL pitcher since Rob Guidry won 25 games with a 1.74 ERA for the 1978 New York Yankees.
BREWERS 11, DODGERS 5: Corbin Burnes learned he had secured a spot in Milwaukee's rotation along with Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta, then struck out nine Dodgers over five innings, allowing three earned runs in a spring training game. Tyler Saladino hit a three-run home run, and Yasmani Grandal added a two-run shot.
Football
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard opened his checkbook and made the biggest acquisition of his tenure by adding defensive end Justin Houston.
The 6-foot-3, 258-pound four-time Pro Bowler was a key part of the Chiefs' defense, making 377 tackles in 96 starts. Houston's 78½ career sacks rank fourth since he entered the league, and he was a first-team All-Pro in 2014 when he won the NFL's sacks title. His 22 sacks that season are still tied for the second-highest single-season total in league history.
But with Houston turning 30 years old, a high price tag and the Chiefs switching from a 3-4 defensive front to a 4-3, he suddenly became expendable.
Soccer
Gregg Berhalter became only the second American coach to win his first three games when Gyasi Zardes scored a bizarre goal that deflected off a defender, looped over goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez and ricocheted in off the crossbar in the 81st minute for a 1-0 exhibition win over Ecuador at Orlando, Fla.
