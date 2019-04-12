Cole Custer was openly hoping for rain to shorten the NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway on Friday night at Richmond, Va.
Then, he was desperately hoping for the rain to stay away.
Custer passed Austin Cindric with 20 laps to go and earned his second victory of the season. Cindric had grabbed the lead on a restart with 25 laps to go, but Custer regained the lead five laps later and pulled away for his second victory of the season.
Justin Allgaier dominated the first half of the race and finished third, followed by Tyler Reddick and Ryan Sieg.
Allgaier had the lead until Custer passed him on the inside after he pitted for tires under a green flag and Allgaier opted to stay out. It was a calculated risk for Allgaier, who won the first stage and was hoping that rain in the forecast and on the radar might arrive in time to shorten the race with him in the lead. By NASCAR rules, if the first two stages of a race are complete, the race is official.
- Kevin Harvick won the pole for Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Harvick turned a fast lap at 124.298 mph for the 27th pole of his career and his second this season. He’s the first driver with more than one pole this season.
Erik Jones will start on the outside of the front row, with Kurt Busch and Joey Logano in the second row. The top 10 also includes Kyle Busch, who will be seeking his third consecutive victory on the track, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson.
Basketball
Zion Williamson became the sixth player from Duke to win the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s outstanding player.
Williamson helped lead the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. They lost 68-67 to Michigan State, denying themselves a trip to the Final Four.
Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon was a surprise winner of the women’s award. She beat out Connecticut’s Napheesa Collier, Asia Durr of Louisville, Iowa’s Megan Gustafson and Teaira McCowan of Mississippi State.
- Luke Walton is out as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers after three losing seasons.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka announced Walton’s departure, three days after the abrupt resignation of president of basketball operations Magic Johnson. Pelinka called Walton leaving a mutual decision.
The former Lakers forward went 98-148 after getting his first permanent head coaching job with the 16-time NBA champions. The former Golden State assistant never led the Lakers to the playoffs, not even after the arrival of LeBron James last summer.
- Auburn and basketball coach Bruce Pearl have agreed to a new five-year contract.
The deal, which is worth about $20 million, runs through the 2023-24 season.
Pearl led the Tigers to their first Final Four and a Southeastern Conference Tournament title last season, turning around a program that went 15 years without making the NCAA Tournament.
Football
The Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Adam Thielen have agreed in principle to a four-year contract extension valued at $64 million.
Thielen has two years left on the deal he signed in 2017, which easily made him one of the best bargains in the NFL after averaging 102 catches and 1,325 yards over the past two seasons.
