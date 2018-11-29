The Los Angeles Angels acquired infielder Tommy La Stella from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday for $100,000 or a player to be named.
La Stella spent the past four seasons with the Cubs. He batted .266 while appearing in a career-high 123 games last season, excelling as a pinch-hitter while also playing second base and third base.
La Stella led the major leagues in pinch hits (24) and pinch-hit batting average (.312), while his 11 RBIs tied for the big-league high. The Angels’ pinch-hitters were among the majors’ worst last season, batting .162 with a .265 on-base percentage.
Atlanta drafted La Stella in the eighth round in 2011. He debuted with the Braves in 2014, but was acquired by the Cubs shortly after that season.
Golf
Patrick Reed showed no sign of fatigue in his travels from Dubai to Hong Kong to the Bahamas in successive weeks, making birdie on three of his last five holes for a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead with late-entry Patrick Cantlay after one round of the Hero World Challenge at Nassau.
Tiger Woods was never under par at any point and opened with a 73, eight shots behind, tied for 16th in an 18-man field.
Woods has been battling a fever. He says his ankles were sore from wear and tear, an issue he says has been around for a few months. On the golf course, he didn’t hit it close enough or make enough putts, leading to only his third round over par in his last 21 rounds.
Cantlay had the only bogey-free round, and better yet, made seven birdies.
Soccer
Atlanta United advanced to Major League Soccer’s championship match in just its second season, losing to the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on a goal in second-half stoppage time but winning the two-match Eastern Conference final by a 3-1 aggregate score.
Atlanta will host Portland in the MLS Cup on Dec. 8.
Diego Valeri scored a pair of goals, including one in stoppage time, and Portland beat Sporting Kansas City to advance to the Cup for the second time in four years.
- The rearranged Copa Libertadores final second leg between Boca Juniors and River Plate will be played in Madrid on Dec. 9, South American soccer’s governing body CONMEBOL said.
The match was called off last Saturday when visiting Boca’s bus was attacked while on its way to Argentine rival River’s stadium, and several players were injured.
Fearing more violence, organizers decided earlier this week the game should be played in another country.
Auto racing
Chase Elliott was voted NASCAR’s most popular driver, ending a 15-year run for superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Earnhardt presented Elliott the award during NASCAR’s annual season-ending awards ceremony at the Wynn Las Vegas.
Earnhardt won the award for 15 consecutive years until his retirement last season. His streak fell one short of the record of 16 set by Chase Elliott’s father, Bill Elliott.
Swimming
Katie Ledecky won the 400-meter freestyle for her second title in two days at the USA Swimming Winter National Championships at Greensboro, N.C., while fellow Olympic champions Simone Manuel and Nathan Adrian took the 50 freestyles.
Ledecky, who won gold medals in the 400 and 800 freestyle events at the 2016 Olympics and took the 800 to open the meet Wednesday, breezed in the 400, finishing in 4 minutes, 35 seconds to win by more than nine seconds. Ledecky and Manuel will race against each other Friday in the 200 freestyle.
Gymnastics
Kathryn Carson is the new board chair at USA Gymnastics. Carson replaces Karen Golz, who stepped down after taking over as chair of a newly appointed board in June.
Carson joined the USA Gymnastics board of directors in June. She has a background in sports, previously serving as the chief legal counsel for the United States Golf Association and working as a board member for USA Field Hockey.
