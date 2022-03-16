Briefly: Cubs to sign Japanese star Suzuki

The Chicago Cubs and star Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki have agreed to an $85-million, five-year deal, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person, confirming several reports, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

The 27-year-old Suzuki was a five-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner over nine seasons with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in Nippon Professional Baseball. He batted .317 with 38 home runs and 88 RBIs in 132 games last season and had nearly as many walks (87) as strikeouts (88). He is a career .315 hitter with 182 homers and 562 RBIs for Hiroshima.

Suzuki plays right field, a position five-time Gold Glove winner Jason Heyward has manned for the Cubs since signing a $184 million, eight-year contract before the 2016 World Series championship season.

The Kansas City Royals signed six-time All-Star pitcher Zack Greinke to a $13 million contract for this season Wednesday, reuniting the left-hander with the club that drafted him in the first round two decades ago.

Greinke also can make up to $2 million in performance bonuses, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not disclosed.

The 38-year-old Greinke was the sixth overall pick of the Royals in the 2002 amateur draft, and he spent his first six seasons with the club, winning the Cy Young Award during his standout 2009 season. He was traded to the Brewers the following year for a package of players that formed the basis of the Royals’ back-to-back AL champion teams.

All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday.

A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019.

Oakland received right-hander Gunnar Hoglund, Toronto’s top pick in the 2021 amateur draft, minor league left-hander Zach Logue, left-handed reliever Kirby Snead, and infielder Kevin Smith.

Chapman is eligible for arbitration this season and next. He earned $6.54 million in 2021, including a $50,000 bonus for Gold Glove.

The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP, to a two-year contract with $18 million guaranteed on Wednesday.

The defending World Series champion Braves added more outfield depth by signing Alex Dickerson to a $1 million, one-year deal that is not guaranteed.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday he hoped to have his roster finalized by Friday and said he expected more moves.

Kyle Schwarber is coming to Philadelphia, agreeing Wednesday to a four-year deal with the Phillies worth about $80 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

A 29-year-old slugging outfielder, Schwarber split last season with Washington and Boston. Schwarber agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract with Washington last January that included a $7 million salary and an $11.5 million mutual option with a $3 million buyout. He was traded to the Red Sox in July.

Football

The Las Vegas Raiders are cutting ties with defensive lineman Carl Nassib in a salary cap move after two mostly unproductive seasons.

ESPN reported Wednesday that the Raiders will cut Nassib in a move that will save them $8 million in room on this year’s salary cap as of June.

Nassib’s biggest impact with the Raiders came off the field last June when he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib got strong support from his teammates and the organization.

The New York Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed on a one-year contract, keeping Zach Wilson’s veteran backup in place.

Flacco’s agency JL Sports announced the deal on Twitter on Wednesday, shortly before the official start of the NFL’s new league year.

A person familiar with the deal also says the Jets tendered backup quarterback Mike White, a restricted free agent, at his original-round level — fifth — of $2.54 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the deal.

Soccer

The owners of the Chicago Cubs said Wednesday that they will make a bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea.

The Ricketts family went public with its interest in the buyout with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich forced to sell up after he was sanctioned by the British government and banned by the Premier League over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the war on Ukraine.

The Ricketts family bought the Cubs for $845 million in 2009, and in 2016 the franchise won its first World Series title since 1908. The family fortune was made by Joe Ricketts as chairman of electronic trading platform TD Ameritrade. His son, Tom Ricketts, serves as Cubs chairman.

