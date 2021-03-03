Briefly: Cubs sign Sogard to minor league deal

Infielder Eric Sogard and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a minor league contract, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

ESPN first reported the move.

The 34-year-old Sogard hit .209 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 43 games for Milwaukee last season. He has a .246 average, 25 homers and 175 RBIs over 10 seasons with Oakland, Toronto, Tampa Bay and the Brewers.

Joe Altobelli, the manager who led the Baltimore Orioles to their most recent World Series title in 1983, died at the age of 88.

Altobelli was hired by the Orioles before the 1983 season — replacing future Hall of Famer Earl Weaver — and immediately found success. The team’s roster included future Hall of Famers like first baseman Eddie Murray, shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. and pitcher Jim Palmer.

The balanced club won the AL East by six games over the Detroit Tigers and then dominated in the playoffs, beating the Chicago White Sox 3 games to 1 before rolling to the World Series title over the Philadelphia Phillies in five games.

Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdéz has a fractured left ring finger, an injury that could deal another blow to the team’s banged-up starting rotation.