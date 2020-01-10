Briefly: Cubs sign Bryant to one-year, $18M deal.

A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible for free agency after this season.

He was voted the American League MVP in 2018, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs, then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.

The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly signed veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko.

Gyorko, 31, a right-handed hitter, hit 23 home runs as a rookie for the San Diego Padres in 2013, and 30 home for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016. Gyorko split last season between the Cardinals and Dodgers.

Golf

Collin Morikawa managed the weather better than anyone at the Sony Open in Honolulu, getting through a relentless 30 mph wind without a bogey for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot lead on Friday.

Ryan Palmer was among four players at 67, with Marc Leishman and Corey Conners among those at 68.

Justin Thomas, who won a playoff last week in Kapalua, struggled early in the wind and had to keep it together for a 72.