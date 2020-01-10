Briefly: Cubs sign Bryant to one-year, $18M deal.

Third baseman Kris Bryant avoided arbitration with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing Friday to an $18.6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The 2016 NL MVP, Bryant rebounded from an injury-filled season to bat .282 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs.
It remains unclear whether he will remain with the team he led to the 2016 World Series championship, the Cubs’ first title since 1908. Chicago’s thin minor league system, the prospects Bryant could bring back in a trade and the large contract the three-time All-Star would figure to command as a free agent have all thrown his future into question. He also has a pending grievance he filed in the hope of becoming a free agent one year earlier than scheduled.
The third baseman debuted on April 17, 2015, leaving him one day shy of the service time needed to become a free agent after the 2020 season.
Bryant contends he was held in the minors in a deliberate effort to delay his freeagent eligibility and that delay violated baseball’s collective bargaining agreement.
- Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.
Betts’ deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal.
A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible for free agency after this season.
He was voted the American League MVP in 2018, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs, then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.
- The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly signed veteran infielder Jedd Gyorko.
Gyorko, 31, a right-handed hitter, hit 23 home runs as a rookie for the San Diego Padres in 2013, and 30 home for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016. Gyorko split last season between the Cardinals and Dodgers.
Golf
Collin Morikawa managed the weather better than anyone at the Sony Open in Honolulu, getting through a relentless 30 mph wind without a bogey for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot lead on Friday.
Ryan Palmer was among four players at 67, with Marc Leishman and Corey Conners among those at 68.
Justin Thomas, who won a playoff last week in Kapalua, struggled early in the wind and had to keep it together for a 72.
Patrick Reed, who lost in a playoff to Thomas last week in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, was at 3 under midway through his back before dropping shots from the water (No. 2) and the sand (No. 4) and having to settle for a 69.
- Pete Dye, one of the leaders in modern golf architecture, died Thursday in the Dominican Republic, He was 94. He had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for several years.
Greg Norman referred to Dye as the “Picasso of golf architecture” who changed golf course design in the 20th century. His golf courses have held four major championships, most recently at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, which will host the Ryder Cup this year.
Tennis
After losing to David Goffin 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the singles on Friday, top-ranked Rafael Nadal combined with Pablo Carreno Busta to win the deciding doubles in a match tiebreaker against Belgium, putting Davis Cup champion Spain into ATP Cup semifinals against host Australia.
Second-ranked Novak Djokovic had a comeback 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4 ) win over Denis Shapovalov of Canada to clinch a semifinal spot for Serbia against Russia.
Track & field
Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich, the former world record holder for the men’s marathon, has been provisionally suspended for doping violations.
The 37-year-old Kenyan was charged with two breaches of anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit said.
Kiprotich broke the marathon world record time in Berlin in 2013, setting 2 hours, 3 minutes, 23 seconds. A year earlier, he won the bronze medal at the London Olympics.