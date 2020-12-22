Briefly: Cubs pluck OF Ervin off waiver wire

The Chicago Cubs claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
Ervin spent time with Cincinnati and Seattle during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .149 with four RBIs in 37 games. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week.
The 28-year-old Ervin was selected by the Reds in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He is a .247 hitter with 17 homers, 68 RBIs and 15 steals in 237 career games.
The addition of Ervin gives the Cubs three outfielders and 37 players overall on their 40-man roster.
- The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard agreed to a $9.7 million, one-year contract for next season, when the injured right-hander hopes to return from Tommy John surgery.
The Mets and Syndergaard avoided arbitration by settling on the same salary Syndergaard was set to make in 2020. He ended up earning $3,592,593 when the season was shortened to 60 games by the coronavirus pandemic.
Syndergaard had reconstructive right elbow surgery in March, shortly after spring training was suspended by Major League Baseball because of the coronavirus. He missed the entire regular season and should be on track to return in the middle of the 2021 season.
- Reliever Nick Wittgren avoided salary arbitration with the Cleveland Indians by agreeing Tuesday to a $2 million, one-year contract.
The right-hander has become a dependable piece in Cleveland’s bullpen for manager Terry Francona.
Wittgren went 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA in 25 games last season. He is 7-1 with a 2.99 ERA in 80 games over two seasons for Cleveland, which acquired him in a trade with Miami in 2019.
The Indians have primarily used Wittgren in a setup role, and that likely will continue despite the club deciding not to re-sign closer Brad Hand. Francona, though, has hinted about using others in save situations and Wittgren could be in that mix.
Basketball
The Los Angeles Sparks extended coach Derek Fisher’s contract and appointed him the team’s general manager on Tuesday.
Fisher has guided the Sparks to a 37-19 record in his two years with the team and Los Angeles has reached the postseason both years.
One of his first responsibilities as GM will be to bring back star Candace Parker, who is a free agent. Fisher made it clear that the franchise player isn’t going anywhere. He said he’s texted or spoken with Parker by phone “30 times” since the season ended.
The Sparks fired previous General Manager Penny Toler after the 2019 season and Fischer was the interim GM this past season.
College football
LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini is leaving the program after one difficult season in which the Tigers allowed six opponents to gain more than 500 yards.
In a statement released by LSU, Pelini said he and head coach Ed Orgeron “mutually decided it’s best” to part ways.
Pelini, hired after Dave Aranda left the Tigers to become Baylor’s head coach, signed a four-year contract with LSU worth more than $9 million. He would still be owed nearly $7 million under the terms of his deal, but LSU said Pelini agreed to leave with a one-time payment that had not yet been disclosed.
Pelini was in his second stint as defensive coordinator at LSU, having served in the same capacity under Les Miles when the Tigers won a national title in the 2007 season. Pelini left LSU to become Nebraska’s head coach in 2008 and was Youngstown State’s head coach for five seasons before returning to LSU.
- Florida received a year of probation and football coach Dan Mullen was sanctioned after the school and the NCAA agreed to resolve an infractions case involving impermissible contact with recruits last year.
None of the infractions was deemed Level I, the most serious, but the NCAA said the head coach did not promote an atmosphere of compliance. It did not name Mullen, who has been Florida’s coach since 2018.
Many of the penalties, including reduced evaluation days and number of permissible phones calls to recruits, were implemented earlier this year.
Soccer
Gio Reyna was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Young Male Player of the Year after a breakthrough season that included debuts with Borussia Dortmund and the American national team.
The midfielder made his national team debut in an exhibition at Wales on Nov. 12, the day before his 18th birthday, and four days later against Panama became the third-youngest scorer in U.S. national team history.
A son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and former U.S. midfielder Danielle Egan, Gio Reyna made his Bundesliga debut on Jan. 18 at Augsburg and has five goals and seven assists in 39 matches.
Recent winners include Sergiño Dest (2019), Alex Mendez (2018), Josh Sargent (2017), Christian Pulisic (2016), Matt Miazga (2015) and DeAndre Yedlin (2014).