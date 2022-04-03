Briefly: Cubs owners continue bid for Chelsea

The owners of the Chicago Cubs have laid out their vision for Chelsea should they succeed in their bid to buy the English club.

And it includes a pledge to never participate in a European Super League.

The Ricketts family released an eight-point plan for Chelsea's future on Sunday, describing it as a "list of commitments that give fans a pivotal role in protecting" the club that has been put up for sale by its billionaire Russian owner, Roman Abramovich. Concerns have been raised by Chelsea supporters over the Ricketts' candidacy because of historic offensive comments by Joe Ricketts, the father of the Cubs' chairman.

The family has met with several Chelsea supporters' groups in recent days and set out its “commitments” based on their feedback.

Among its pledges, the Ricketts family said “we will never participate in a European Super League and always protect the integrity and heritage of Chelsea FC.”

Chelsea was one of 12 clubs to launch a European breakaway competition last year. It was abandoned within days by Chelsea and the five other English clubs involved.

The family also said it would “put diversity and inclusion” at the heart of the club, and “make no change to the club's name, badge and crest or Chelsea blue, without the consent of supporters."

Final submissions by bidders are due on April 11.

Abramovich has been forced to sell the reigning world and European champions after he was sanctioned in Britain and his assets were frozen as part of a crackdown on oligarchs following Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

Chelsea has won 21 trophies in 19 years of Abramovich's ownership, relying on his lavish investment to become one of Europe's most successful clubs.

Baseball

The San Diego Padres bolstered their rotation on Sunday, acquiring left-hander Sean Manaea in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

San Diego got the 30-year-old Manaea and minor league right-hander Aaron Holiday from Oakland for pitching prospect Adrian Martinez and minor league infielder Euribiel Angeles.

Manaea went 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts last year. He had two shutouts and struck out a career-high 194 batters, ranking eighth in the American League.

The A's are rebuilding after going 86-76 last year, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Right-hander Chris Bassitt, slugging first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman were traded last month.

Basketball

Thad Matta is returning to Butler, hired on Sunday to coach the Bulldogs almost five years after he cited his health while stepping down at Ohio State.

The 54-year-old Matta led Butler to a 24-8 record and an appearance in the 2001 NCAA Tournament during his only season as the head coach at his alma mater. He then had successful runs at Xavier and Ohio State.

Matta spent the 2021-22 season as an associate athletic director for basketball administration at Indiana.

Matta is replacing LaVall Jordan, who was fired Friday after two straight losing seasons. The Bulldogs were 14-19 this season and tied for ninth in the Big East at 6-14.

Golf

A comeback unlike any other for Tiger Woods might start at the Masters.

Just over 13 months since Woods damaged his right leg so badly he said doctors considered amputation, he tweeted he was headed to Augusta National on Sunday without yet deciding whether to play.

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” Woods wrote.

The Masters does not have a firm deadline to commit like regular tour events. It is an invitation tournament, and players typically notify the club only if they do not plan to play.

Tee times are published Tuesday.

If Woods decides to play — he played 18 holes at Augusta National five days ago — it would be his first competition against the world’s best players since Nov. 15, 2020, when the Masters was moved to autumn because of the pandemic.

Tennis

Spanish fans brought plenty of their nation’s flags to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, thrusting them into the air whenever things were going well for Carlos Alcaraz.

He kept them busy, all the way to the end.

Spain finally has a Miami Open men’s champion: an 18-year-old who wasn’t even in the top 100 of the world rankings at this time a year ago and now heads into the clay-court season arguably playing as well as anyone. Alcaraz, the No. 14 seed, shook off a slow start to beat sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-4 in Sunday's final.

He became the youngest champion in Miami Open history — Novak Djokovic was 19 when he won the tournament, then the NASDAQ-100 Open, for the first time — and picked up $1,231,245 for the victory, nearly doubling his career earnings with one check.

