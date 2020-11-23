Briefly: Cubs' Hoyers inks new five-year deal

Plans for the return of spectators in October were put on hold due to a spike in coronavirus cases. The government will announce on Thursday which tiers English cities and regions will be placed into.

• African soccer's troubled era under confederation president Ahmad Ahmad ended when FIFA banned him from the sport for five years for financial misconduct.

The decision by the FIFA ethics committee against Ahmad, one of the governing body's vice presidents, arrived during the soccer official's re-election campaign. FIFA was overseeing integrity checks on the potential candidates for the March 12 election.

Even before being elected to lead the Confederation of African Football in 2017, the former minister in Madgascar's government had been linked to seeking cash gifts in 2010 from a later-disgraced Qatari official. He was later accused of wrongdoing at the body's Cairo headquarters by his top administrator, and detained and questioned in Paris as part of a French investigation into a suspect soccer equipment contract.

Auto racing

Tony Kanaan will have another chance for a proper IndyCar farewell tour with a two-year deal to partner with Jimmie Johnson at Chip Ganassi Racing.