Briefly: Cubs' Hoyer inks new five-year deal

Jed Hoyer has a new contract to go with his new position with the Chicago Cubs.
The team announced Monday it had agreed to a five-year deal with Hoyer that runs through the 2025 season. The 46-year-old Hoyer was promoted to president of baseball operations when Theo Epstein stepped down last week.
Hoyer could end up shepherding the Cubs' roster through significant turnover. Ricketts has spoken about his desire to avoid paying baseball's luxury tax for big-spending clubs, and the team is still in the middle of expensive multiyear deals for outfielder Jason Heyward and starting pitchers Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks. Core players Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber will all become free agents after next season.
Hoyer had served as the Cubs' general manager since Epstein took over the franchise. The pair worked together for 17 of the past 19 years in Boston and Chicago. The Red Sox won two World Series under Epstein, breaking an 86-year title drought.
Hoyer spent two years running the San Diego Padres' baseball operations before reuniting with Epstein in Chicago, where the pair helped bring the Cubs a World Series championship in 2016, their first title in 108 years.
Hockey
The Chicago Blackhawks hired Kendall Coyne Schofield as a player development coach, making her the first woman to hold that position in the organization's 94-year history.
Coyne Schofield, 28, will work with the coaching staff of Chicago's top minor league affiliate in Rockford, Illinois, and serve as youth hockey growth specialist. The former U.S women's national team forward previously held broadcasting jobs with NBC Sports and the San Jose Sharks.
College basketball
Ninth-ranked Duke’s season opener against Gardner-Webb has been postponed due to novel coronavirus issues within the Runnin’ Bulldogs program.
The announcement came two days before the men’s basketball game in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Gardner-Webb says the decision followed a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within its program. The player who tested positive is asymptomatic.
The schools said they might look to make up the game at a later date.
Soccer
Supporters are set to return to English Premier League games next week for the first time since March.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is allowing a return of spectators to sports stadiums as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions when the national lockdown ends on Dec. 2.
A maximum of 4,000 fans will initially be allowed into venues in the areas with the lowest COVID-19 infection rates and up to 2,000 in the areas placed in the next tier of restrictions. The highest-risk areas still won’t be allowed fans.
Plans for the return of spectators in October were put on hold due to a spike in coronavirus cases. The government will announce on Thursday which tiers English cities and regions will be placed into.
• African soccer's troubled era under confederation president Ahmad Ahmad ended when FIFA banned him from the sport for five years for financial misconduct.
The decision by the FIFA ethics committee against Ahmad, one of the governing body's vice presidents, arrived during the soccer official's re-election campaign. FIFA was overseeing integrity checks on the potential candidates for the March 12 election.
Even before being elected to lead the Confederation of African Football in 2017, the former minister in Madgascar's government had been linked to seeking cash gifts in 2010 from a later-disgraced Qatari official. He was later accused of wrongdoing at the body's Cairo headquarters by his top administrator, and detained and questioned in Paris as part of a French investigation into a suspect soccer equipment contract.
Auto racing
Tony Kanaan will have another chance for a proper IndyCar farewell tour with a two-year deal to partner with Jimmie Johnson at Chip Ganassi Racing.
Kanaan will compete in the four oval events on IndyCar's 2021 schedule that Johnson does not plan to run. The seven-time NASCAR champion signed on for the road and street course events, and Ganassi announced that Kanaan will complete the season in the No. 48 Honda.
Kanaan's 23rd season was supposed to be his last but the popular Brazilian was able to put together only a six-race farewell on IndyCar's ovals. The pandemic then disrupted the entire year and Kanaan was not able to celebrate the end of his career with fans.
