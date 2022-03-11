Briefly: Cubs extend manager Ross through 2024

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and the team agreed Friday to a contract extension through the 2024 season that includes a club option for 2025.

In the two years since he was hired to replace Joe Maddon, Ross is 105-117 with one playoff appearance.

He helped the team wade through the challenges brought on by the pandemic in 2020, leading Chicago to a 34-26 record and the NL Central championship in a shortened season before getting swept in two games by Miami in the wild-card series. Last season, the Cubs were in first place before going into a slump that led to the dismantling of their core and a 71-91 record.

Ross, who turns 45 next week, was entering the final guaranteed season of a three-year deal that included a club option for 2023.

A catcher, Ross played 15 seasons in the majors. He was on championship teams with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and the Cubs three years later.

• Major League Baseball players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus won't be allowed to travel into Canada to face the Blue Jays in Canada and won't be paid for those games.

Canada's government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

The provision that they won't be paid is contained in a side letter between MLB and the players' association, and was first reported by Boston television station WCVB.

Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.

• Odalis Pérez, a left-hander who threw the first pitch at Nationals Park and was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers during a 10-year career in the majors, has died. He was 43.

The local professional baseball league confirmed his death Friday. His brother, Cristian Pérez, told local media the former pitcher was found motionless in the patio of his home Thursday.

Odalis Pérez's attorney, Walin Batista, told ESPN the pitcher apparently fell off a ladder at his house.

Pérez was 73-82 with a 4.46 ERA with Atlanta, the Dodgers, Kansas City and Washington.

He went 7-12 for the Nationals in 2008, his final season in the majors. He began that year as the starting pitcher on opening day in Washington's first game at Nationals Park after moving from RFK Stadium.

Football

A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault.

The grand jury’s decision came about a year after the women first filed their suits. Eight of the women who sued Watson filed criminal complaints against him with Houston police and appeared before the grand jury. Two other women who didn’t sue Watson also filed police complaints. The FBI also had been reviewing the allegations.

Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations. His lawyers have said “some sexual activity” happened during some of the massage appointments but that he never coerced anyone. They have sought to balance their defense of the NFL star while simultaneously condemning sexual violence against women.

The civil case against Watson will continue as attorneys for the 22 women have begun questioning him during depositions that are part of the lawsuits. Most of the women have already been deposed by Watson’s attorneys. No trial date has been set for the lawsuits.

• The Chicago Bears are apparently releasing versatile running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen, who he has been sidelined for nearly two years because of a knee injury.

Cohen all but confirmed the move Friday on Twitter, posting, “How do I file for unemployment?”

An All-Pro punt returner in 2018, Cohen hasn't played since Week 3 of the 2020 season. He tore the ACL in his right knee in a win at Atlanta — eight days after he signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $18.25 million with about $9.5 million guaranteed — and has since been sidelined.

A fourth-round draft pick out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, Cohen ran for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns to go with 1,575 yards receiving and nine touchdown catches in 51 games.

• Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller said he's retiring from football because of mental health issues that pushed him to the brink of taking his own life.

Miller made the retirement announcement in a two-page letter posted on Twitter on Thursday in which he shared details of his struggle with mental illness and credited Ohio State coach Ryan Day with getting him help.

Miller is a 6-foot-4, 315-pounder from Buford, Georgia. A backup center his freshman year in 2019, he played regularly at left guard in 2020 and was expected to compete to be starting center in 2021.

Miller was a straight-A student and valedictorian of his high school class. He had become a favorite of reporters covering the Buckeyes because of interviews that often touched on subjects ranging from classic literature to philosophy.

