Briefly: Cubs close to dealing ace Darvish

Three years after acquiring Yu Darvish in an attempt to regain their dominance in the National League, the Chicago Cubs are in discussions to trade the 2020 NL Cy Young runner-up to the resurgent San Diego Padres.
A source confirmed the two teams are in the midst of negotiations involving Darvish, 34, who posted an 8-3 record and 2.01 ERA in a shortened 2020 season.
Darvish is owed $59 million over the final three years of his six-year contract signed in February of 2018. The Cubs, facing several issues involving potential free agents Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, have kept a close watch on their long-term future with several potential holes to fill, particularly at starting pitching.
The Padres, under general manager J.P. Preller, have had interest in Darvish dating to last offseason. The Athletic first reported late Monday morning that both teams were deep in negotiations involving Darvish, who pitched for the Texas Rangers when Preller was an assistant to Jon Daniels.
Reports of the Darvish negotiations surfaced shortly after reports indicated the Padres agreed to a deal with former American League Cy Young winner Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays for four players that has yet to be formally announced.
As part of his contract, Darvish can veto a trade to 12 teams. Multiple reports also have indicated that Victor Caratini, Darvish’s personal catcher, is part of the discussions. Darvish has a 2.80 ERA in 196 1/3 innings with Caratini behind the plate, tying A.J. Pierzynski for lowest ERA with Darvish on the mound for catchers with more than 100 innings with Darvish on the mound.
The Padres have one of the deepest minor-league systems and were able to retain left-hander MacKenzie Gore, one of the best major league prospects.
The Padres earned an NL wild-card berth and beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs before losing to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round.
Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss the start of training camp because of an illness, and there is no timetable for his return.
The 32-year-old Toews said Tuesday he has been experiencing symptoms that have left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”
The loss of Toews is the biggest blow in a tough stretch for Chicago heading into the 56-game season, which begins on Jan. 13. The veteran center, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Blackhawks, had 18 goals and 42 assists in 70 games last season, but he also is one of the team’s best defensive forwards and face-off options.
The announcement of Toews’ illness comes in the wake of injuries for Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander that could sidelined the young forwards for the entire season. Dach had surgery Monday after he fractured his right wrist while playing for Canada’s world junior team during an exhibition last week. Nylander had surgery on Dec. 21 for a meniscus tear in his left knee.
Toews was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2006 entry draft. He has 345 goals and 470 assists in 943 regular-season games. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP when he led the Blackhawks to the Stanley Cup championship in 2010. He captained the team to the title again in 2013 and 2015.
NFL
The Buffalo Bills put a cherry atop the changing of the guard in the AFC East.
A week after unseating the Patriots as division champions, Buffalo became the first AFC East team in two decades to sweep New England in a season series with a 38-9 victory on Monday night.
The Bills (12-3) last swept the Patriots in 1999. New England (6-9) will finish with its first losing record since coach Bill Belichick’s first season in 2000.
Bills QB Josh Allen was 27 of 36 for 320 yards. He now has 34 touchdown passes, surpassing Jim Kelly to set a franchise single-season record.
Stefon Diggs had nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns, setting a Bills single-season record for receiving yards.
For the Patriots, quarterback Cam Newton had a touchdown run but was just 5 of 10 for 34 yards passing before being pulled in the third quarter for backup Jarrett Stidham.
Skiing
Michelle Gisin earned her maiden World Cup win, becoming the first Swiss skier to win a women’s slalom in nearly 19 years.
Gisin trailed first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin by two-hundredths of a second but posted the second-fastest time in the final run as the American dropped to third, 0.57 behind in Austria.
Gisin’s win ended a streak of 28 slaloms that were won by either Shiffrin, who triumphed 19 times, or Petra Vlhova. That streak started in January 2017.
- Just 10 days after his first career World Cup podium, American Ryan Cochran-Siegle followed it up with a surprising victory on one of Alpine skiing’s most iconic courses.
Cochran-Siegle won Tuesday’s super-G on the Stelvio course in the Italian Alps by a huge margin for his first World Cup victory.
He had a precise and smooth run on one of the circuit’s most challenging slopes to finish 0.79 seconds faster than Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria.