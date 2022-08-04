Briefly: Cubs, Cardinals set for London in 2023

Major League Baseball plans to return to London next year for the first time since 2019.

The league announced Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on June 24-25, 2023, at London Stadium. The NL Central rivals were supposed to play in London in 2020, but the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB last played in London in 2019, when the New York Yankees swept a two-game set against the Boston Red Sox in June at London Stadium. Those were also MLB's first regular-season games played in Europe.

Chicago and St. Louis have played international games before. The Cubs opened the 2000 season in Tokyo against the New York Mets, and played a three-game series against the Montreal Expos in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2003. The Cardinals played a two-game set against Cincinnati in Mexico in 2019.

“The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball’s biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a release.

The 2023 London Series is part of an international slate that was approved in the March labor agreement between MLB and the players' association. It also calls for London games in 2024 and 2026, the first France games in 2025, annual Mexico City games from 2023-26, an Asian opener in 2024 and a Tokyo opener in 2025.

“These games will be a great opportunity to once again showcase the London Stadium as a multiuse venue and an asset to the capital," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement. "The St Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs are two of the best supported clubs in baseball and I know they will receive a fantastic reception next summer here in the sporting capital of the world.”

• The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius on Thursday as part of a flurry of moves before the opener of a four-game series against Washington.

Philadelphia also activated infielder Jean Segura from the 60-day injured list and right-hander Kyle Gibson from the bereavement list.

The 32-year-old Gregorius is batting .210 with a homer and 19 RBIs in 63 games this season. He agreed to a $14 million, one-year contract with Philadelphia in December 2019, and then hit .284 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs in his first season with the Phillies.

He agreed to a $28 million, two-year contract with Philadelphia in January 2021.

Football

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has chosen former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal of the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson was suspended this week by independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, who concluded he violated the league's personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women in Texas.

The league, which had been pushing for an indefinite suspension for Watson, wanted further discipline and appealed Robinson's ruling on Wednesday.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the appeal gave the power back to Goodell to enact punishment but he instead chose Harvey, currently a partner at a law firm in New York, to hear the appeal.

Goodell chose a designee because he wanted an expert in the field who can focus solely on this matter, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Goodell is busy with Hall of Fame weekend and the upcoming league meeting on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it’s an internal matter.

There is no timeline for when Harvey will hear the appeal. According to the league’s personal conduct policy, it must be processed on an expedited basis.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada.

By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month.

Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country and needed to sit out two events in the United States earlier this year.

He did play in the French Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Rafael Nadal, and at Wimbledon, which Djokovic won last month for his 21st Grand Slam title — one behind the men’s record held by Nadal.

Unvaccinated foreign citizens can’t go to Canada or the U.S, so Djokovic pulled out of Montreal a day before the draw is scheduled to take place for the tournament and is expected to have to sit out the U.S. Open, which starts in New York on Aug. 29.