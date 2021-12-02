Briefly: Cubs add Stroman to bolster rotation

Marcus Stroman rushed to the airport and caught a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago as soon as he got the word from his agent.

The right-hander arrived just in time with a lockout looming to complete a $71 million, three-year contract. And the Cubs landed one of the top remaining starting pitchers on the free agent market on Wednesday.

Stroman gets $25 million in each of the next two seasons and has a $21 million player option for 2024. His option price could increase by $2 million each for 160 innings in 2022 and ’23.

• Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Tampa Bay Rays finalized an $8 million, one-year free-agent contract on Wednesday.

The deal includes an additional $5 million in performance bonuses based on starts: $500,000 each for 10 and 15, $1 million for 20 and $1.5 million apiece for 25 and 30.

The 35-year-old Kluber had his third consecutive injury-plagued season in 2021, going 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Yankees.

• Right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson has returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a $7 million, one-year contract.

The Dodgers announced the deal Tuesday night for Hudson, who pitched in 40 games for Los Angeles in 2018.

He gets a $6 million salary next season, and the Dodgers have a $6.5 million option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout. Hudson's 2023 base can increase by $500,000 for games finished next year: $100,000 each for 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50.

• The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move to solidify the back end of their bullpen on Wednesday, adding four-time All-Star Mark Melancon on a $14 million, two-year deal.

Now the D-backs have to get good enough to provide Melancon some games to actually save.

The right-handed Melancon, who will be 37 by opening day, led the big leagues with 39 saves last year in his only season with the San Diego Padres. He had a 4-3 record and 2.23 ERA to earn his first All-Star appearance since 2016.

Melancon gets $6 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal includes a $5 million mutual option for 2024 with a $2 million buyout. He can earn $1 million anually in performance bonuses for games: $100,000 each for 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50, and $250,000 apiece for 40 and 45.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0