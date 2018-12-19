Major League Baseball, its players' association and the Cuban Baseball Federation reached an agreement that will allow players from the island to sign big league contracts without defecting, an effort to eliminate the dangerous trafficking that had gone on for decades.
The agreement, which runs through Oct. 31, 2021, allows Cubans to sign under rules similar to those for players under contract to clubs in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
"For years, Major League Baseball has been seeking to end the trafficking of baseball players from Cuba by criminal organizations by creating a safe and legal alternative for those players to sign with major league clubs," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Wednesday.
Depending on the quality of future players, the agreement could mean millions of dollars in future income for the cash-poor Cuban federation, which has seen the quality of players and facilities decline in recent years as talent went overseas.
The agreement marks a step forward in U.S.-Cuba relations during a time of tensions between Cuba and the Trump administration, which has pledged to undo President Barack Obama's 2014 opening with the island.
• Mo'ne Davis, the first female pitcher to win a Little League World Series game, will attend Hampton University and play softball.
At 13, Davis delivered her 70-mph fastballs for Philadelphia's Taney Youth Baseball Association during the 2014 LLWS and became a national celebrity. She appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated and was named AP Female Athlete of the Year.
Davis played softball, basketball and soccer at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia.
College football
Nathan Rourke ran for two touchdowns and threw for another score, leading Ohio to a 27-0 victory over San Diego State in the drizzly Frisco Bowl at Frisco, Texas.
A.J. Ouellette rushed for 164 yards and the Bobcats (9-4) finished with 215 on the ground, the most the Aztecs (7-6) allowed all season with the fourth-best run defense in FBS.
Ohio finished with six wins in seven games and won a second straight bowl game under Frank Solich. He became the oldest head coach in FBS at 74 before bowl season when 79-year-old Bill Snyder retired at Kansas State.
Swimming
Five-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin is retiring from swimming at age 23, citing chronic shoulder pain that has affected her for the last 2½ years.
She announced her plans in a letter posted on ESPN.com. Franklin's spokeswoman says the swimmer is with her family in Colorado for the holidays and isn't commenting further for now.
Franklin's success and bubbly personality made her a darling of the 2012 London Olympics. At age 17, she became the first woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics in any sport.
Auto racing
Bristol Motor Speedway has a deal with the group that runs racing at Nashville's historic short track trying to bring NASCAR races back to Music City.
Formosa Productions Inc., which has a multi-year contract to manage the Fairgrounds Speedway, and BMS will work with Metro Nashville on a long-range plan to improve the facilities at the historic short track and bring high-profile races. That could include NASCAR events once the track meets certain standards.
The track, owned by Nashville, last hosted a top NASCAR series race in 1984.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.