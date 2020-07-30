Briefly:Crosby,Sternberger on Packers' COVID-19 list

The NCAA's playing rules oversight panel adjusted rules in some sports that do not allow patches to be worn. In some sports, patches on uniforms are not addressed in playing rules.

The NCAA says patches can be worn on either the front or back of the uniform to "express support and voice their opinions."

The NCAA says players will also be permitted to replace the name plates on the backs of uniforms with "names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes."

Tennis

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is planning to play at the U.S. Open and the hard-court tuneup at the same site earlier in August.

The former No. 1-ranked player will enter both tournaments the U.S. Tennis Association is holding in Flushing Meadows.

The current No. 1 woman, Ash Barty, withdrew from the U.S. Open because she's not comfortable with traveling during the coronavirus pandemic. The Grand Slam tournament is scheduled for Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

Cycling

The rescheduled Giro d'Italia in October will have an extra mountain-top finish in Stage 9 at Roccaraso.