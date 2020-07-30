Briefly:Crosby,Sternberger on Packers' COVID-19 list

Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby and tight end Jace Sternberger - two key starters - were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Thursday, according to several media reports.
Both players either tested positive for the virus or have been exposed to someone who has.
Crosby, the only kicker on the Packers’ roster right now, is coming off of the most accurate season of his career. Sternberger, the Packers’ third-round pick in 2019, played in only six games after dealing with an injury that had plagued him since the summer.
If an asymptomatic player tests positive for the coronavirus, 10 days must pass since that initial positive test -- or five days with two consecutive negative tests, 24 hours apart within a five-day period.
If the player is symptomatic and tests positive, though, 10 days must pass since the symptoms first appear as well as an additional 72 hours since they’ve last experienced symptoms.
The Packers earlier place linebacker Greg Roberts on the COVID-19/reserve list to begin training camp and saw wide receiver Devin Funchess opt-out of the upcoming season.
College athletics
The NCAA announced that college athletes in all sports will be permitted to wear patches on their uniforms to support social justice issues.
The NCAA's playing rules oversight panel adjusted rules in some sports that do not allow patches to be worn. In some sports, patches on uniforms are not addressed in playing rules.
The NCAA says patches can be worn on either the front or back of the uniform to "express support and voice their opinions."
The NCAA says players will also be permitted to replace the name plates on the backs of uniforms with "names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes."
Tennis
Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is planning to play at the U.S. Open and the hard-court tuneup at the same site earlier in August.
The former No. 1-ranked player will enter both tournaments the U.S. Tennis Association is holding in Flushing Meadows.
The current No. 1 woman, Ash Barty, withdrew from the U.S. Open because she's not comfortable with traveling during the coronavirus pandemic. The Grand Slam tournament is scheduled for Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.
Cycling
The rescheduled Giro d'Italia in October will have an extra mountain-top finish in Stage 9 at Roccaraso.
Organizers filled in the remaining holes of the route, having already revealed details last week of the opening four stages in Sicily.
The Giro was originally scheduled to start with three stages in Hungary and run from May 9-31 but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
