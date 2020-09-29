Briefly: Crew chief Knaus gets VP job

Chad Knaus will move into a management role with Hendrick Motorsports after the season, ending his crew chief career after a record-tying seven NASCAR championships.

Hendrick on Tuesday announced Knaus will become vice president of competition. He will replace Jeff Andrews, who has been in the role since 2017 but was elevated to executive vice president and general manager.

Knaus will oversee the technical development of Hendrick’s entire Chevrolet stable of race cars and lead the implementation of the “Next Gen” car set to debut in 2022. Knaus will also oversee all crew chiefs, pit crews, engineering, fabrication, assembly and other team-related staff.

He guided Jimmie Johnson to seven Cup Series championships and won 82 races, most recently the August regular-season finale at Daytona with William Byron.

Soccer

Former U.S. assistant coach Tony Gustavsson was named head coach of the Australian women’s soccer team on a four-year contract which will see him lead the Matildas in a home Women’s World Cup in 2023.

The 47-year-old Swede was assistant to former U.S. coach Jill Ellis from 2014-19, with the Americans winning Women’s World Cup tournaments in 2015 and 2019.