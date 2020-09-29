Briefly: Crew chief Knaus gets VP job

Chad Knaus will move into a management role with Hendrick Motorsports after the season, ending his crew chief career after a record-tying seven NASCAR championships.
Hendrick on Tuesday announced Knaus will become vice president of competition. He will replace Jeff Andrews, who has been in the role since 2017 but was elevated to executive vice president and general manager.
Knaus will oversee the technical development of Hendrick’s entire Chevrolet stable of race cars and lead the implementation of the “Next Gen” car set to debut in 2022. Knaus will also oversee all crew chiefs, pit crews, engineering, fabrication, assembly and other team-related staff.
He guided Jimmie Johnson to seven Cup Series championships and won 82 races, most recently the August regular-season finale at Daytona with William Byron.
Soccer
Former U.S. assistant coach Tony Gustavsson was named head coach of the Australian women’s soccer team on a four-year contract which will see him lead the Matildas in a home Women’s World Cup in 2023.
The 47-year-old Swede was assistant to former U.S. coach Jill Ellis from 2014-19, with the Americans winning Women’s World Cup tournaments in 2015 and 2019.
Gustavsson resigned from his U.S. role at the same time as Ellis in July 2019 and is currently working at Swedish club Hammarby IF.
Obituary
Jay Johnstone, who won World Series championships as a versatile outfielder with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers while being baseball’s merry prankster, has died. He was 74.
He died last Saturday of complications from COVID-19 and also had suffered from dementia in recent years, according to his daughter Mary Jayne Sarah Johnstone. He died at a nursing home in Granada Hills, she said Monday.
Besides the Yankees and Dodgers, Johnstone played for the California Angels, Chicago White Sox, Oakland, Philadelphia, San Diego, and Chicago Cubs during a 20-year major league career that began in 1966 and ended in 1985. He had a career batting average of .267, with 102 home runs and 531 RBIs.
Johnstone possessed a sense of humor that he used to keep his teammates loose with pranks. He would nail their cleats to the floor or set them on fire. He cut out the crotch area of Rick Sutcliffe’s underwear. Johnstone once replaced the celebrity photos in the office of Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda with pictures of himself, Jerry Reuss and Don Stanhouse. He locked Lasorda in his office during spring training.
