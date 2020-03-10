Briefly: Cowboys, Steelers to open preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will play in the Hall of Fame Game to honor their former coaches, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, who will be inducted this summer.
The game opens the preseason schedule on Aug. 6, with Cowher and Johnson entering the hall two days later.
It will be the seventh appearance by each club in the annual preseason game — tied for the most by any team. They have each gone 3-3 in the game.
The players entering the hall in August are: safety Troy Polamalu of the Steelers, safety Steve Atwater of the Broncos, receiver Isaac Bruce of the Rams, offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson of the Seahawks and Vikings and running back Edgerrin James of the Colts.
• Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda is retiring after 13 seasons in which he was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and helped Baltimore win the 2012 Super Bowl.
The 35-year-old Yanda played in 191 games, including playoffs, and has been an anchor on the Ravens offensive line since being picked out of Iowa in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft. He was a first-team AP All-Pro twice and named to the second team four times, including last season.
• Oklahoma will unveil a statue of 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield at its spring game April 18.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said the statue will be unveiled inside Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium before being placed in the Heisman Park outside the stadium.
Oklahoma has seven Heisman winners. Five of them — Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford — already have statues in the park. Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman winner, does not have a statue yet.
Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. He left Oklahoma as one of the most efficient passers in college football history. During his Heisman season, he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns with just six interceptions and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.
Iditarod
A 46-year-old musher born in England and raised in Norway is leading the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race at Anchorage.
Thomas Waerner of Torpa, Norway, arrived at the checkpoint in Rohn late Monday night. He and his 14 dogs stayed in the checkpoint for only nine minutes before taking off for the 75-mile (120.70-kilometer) run to the next checkpoint in Nikolai.
This is Waerner's second Iditarod; he finished 17th in 2015 and was named Rookie of the Year.
There are 28 other mushers who have also left the Rohn checkpoint. Another Norwegian, 2018 champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom, was in second place. The rest of the top five were Alaskans: Jessie Royer, Richie Diehl and Ramey Smyth.
Mitch Seavey, a three-time Iditarod winner, was in seventh place and defending champion Pete Kaiser was in 10th.
The race started Sunday for 57 mushers in Willow, Alaska, about 50 miles north of Anchorage. The winner of the nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska is expected at the finish line in Nome sometime next week.