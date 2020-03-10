Briefly: Cowboys, Steelers to open preseason

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said the statue will be unveiled inside Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium before being placed in the Heisman Park outside the stadium.

Oklahoma has seven Heisman winners. Five of them — Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford — already have statues in the park. Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman winner, does not have a statue yet.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. He left Oklahoma as one of the most efficient passers in college football history. During his Heisman season, he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns with just six interceptions and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

Iditarod

A 46-year-old musher born in England and raised in Norway is leading the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race at Anchorage.

Thomas Waerner of Torpa, Norway, arrived at the checkpoint in Rohn late Monday night. He and his 14 dogs stayed in the checkpoint for only nine minutes before taking off for the 75-mile (120.70-kilometer) run to the next checkpoint in Nikolai.

This is Waerner's second Iditarod; he finished 17th in 2015 and was named Rookie of the Year.