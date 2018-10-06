Cowboys move ill Frederick off active roster
Four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick has been placed on the non-football illness list by the Dallas Cowboys because of a nerve condition that has kept him from playing this season.
The team also placed receiver Terrance Williams on injured reserve because of a foot injury.
Those moves Saturday cleared two spots on the active roster before Sunday’s game at Houston. One will be filled when defensive tackle David Irving returns from a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
Frederick, who played at the University of Wisconsin, was diagnosed during the preseason with Guillain-Barre syndrome. The Cowboys initially kept him on the active roster. Now he will be out at least eight weeks, or seven games, since Dallas has a bye in that stretch. He could possibly return the final month of the regular season.
- Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks was fined $33,425 by the NFL for bumping an official in last Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay.
Hicks was not suspended although he was ejected from the Bucs game. Hicks pushed down judge Mike Carr while he was attempting to separate Hicks and Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet after Eddie Jackson intercepted a pass.
Also, Falcons safety Brian Poole was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Cincinnati running back Mark Walton.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez was fined $13,369 for removing his helmet against Buffalo.
Basketball
Rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV of the San Antonio Spurs will miss the start of the regular season because of surgery to repair a torn right meniscus.
Walker was hurt in the Spurs’ preseason win over Detroit on Friday night.
The Spurs say he will have surgery on Monday, and that a timeline for his return will be determined after that procedure. The rehab for meniscus surgery is often in the range of six weeks.
The 19-year-old Walker was the 18th overall pick in the draft earlier this year, after skipping his final three seasons of eligibility with the Miami Hurricanes and turning pro.
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo’s form doesn’t appear affected by a lawsuit accusing him of rape.
Ronaldo scored Juventus’ second goal in a 2-0 win at Udinese to extend the Bianconeri’s perfect start in Serie A. Shortly before the break, Ronaldo blasted a powerful shot from 10 yards past Udinese goalkeeper Simone Scuffet.
The goal was met by a mix of applause and boos inside Dacia Arena.
Kathryn Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit last week in the U.S. saying she was raped by Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009. Police have also re-opened an investigation. Ronaldo has denied the accusation.
Tennis
Anastasija Sevastova beat U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 to reach the China Open final at Beijing.
The 20th-ranked Latvian will face the winner of the semifinal between China’s Wang Qiang and Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.
The 20-year-old Osaka required a medical break in the second set for what appeared to be lower back pain. This was Osaka’s second tournament since she defeated Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Sept. 8. In the first last week, she got to the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo.
Boxing
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai successfully defended his WBC super flyweight belt by beating Iran Diaz of Mexico on a unanimous decision in front of 12,000 home fans in Nonthaburi, Thailand.
Srisaket received 119-109, 120-108, and 119-109 scores from the judges to win his first home title fight and third defense since taking the belt from Roman Gonzalez last year at Madison Square Garden.
The Thai (47-4-1, 47 KO) took the initiative from the start, moving forward and putting Diaz (14-3-3) on defense for most of the bout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.