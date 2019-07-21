Recent St. Catherine's High School graduate DJ Carter had three tackles - including a team-high two for loss - for the south team at the annual Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small Team All-Star Classic on Saturday at UW-Oshkosh.
Carter, who graduated this spring after helping the Angels win the WIAA Division 4 state championship last fall, also recovered a blocked punt and returned it 17 yards in the south's 21-14 loss.
Angels teammate Adrian Garcia, a defensive lineman, also played for the south and had three total tackles - two solo and one assist. Offensive lineman Timothy Carthron Jr. also played in the game, held at Oshkosh's Titan Stadium.
In the large team games, Burlington linebacker Julian Luciano had five total tackles for the south in their 19-11 loss. He also knocked down a pass.
Offensive linemen Robby Carrillo (Case) and Jake Francisco (Waterford) also were on the south team.
Auto racing
Josef Newgarden led 245 laps of 300 laps and won the weather-delayed IndyCar race early Sunday at the Iowa Speedway in Newtow, Iowa, his fourth victory of the season.
Five-time champion Scott Dixon gave Newgarden a push after benefiting from a late caution and rallied to finish second. Simon Pagenaud was fourth, followed by Spencer Pigot and Rossi.
• Christopher Bell moved into a tie for the NASCAR Xfinity Series victory lead with five, dominating Saturday night in hot conditions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway at Loudon, N.H.
Bell led 186 of the 200 laps in Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 20 Toyota — only losing the lead when he pitted on Lap 33 — and finished more than four seconds ahead of Cole Custer, the Ford driver who won last weekend at Kentucky Speedway for his fifth victory of the season. Bell has 13 career series victories.
Justin Algaier was third in a Chevrolet. Series points leader Tyler Reddick was fourth in a Chevy, and Paul Menard followed in a Ford.
Cycling
Simon Yates of Britain posted a second stage win with a solo raid during the last Pyrenean trek of the Tour de France as Frenchman Thibaut Pinot gained more time on his rivals in the fight for the yellow jersey with a ferocious attack in the final climb.
Yates triumphed at the summit of the Prat d'Albis in Stage 15, three days after his first stage victory in the southwestern mountain range.
Pinot crossed the finish line in second place, 33 seconds behind Yates, and moved to fourth overall.
Julian Alaphilippe was isolated without a single teammate to help him in the 12-kilometer final climb and cracked but managed to salvage his yellow jersey.
Defending champion Geraint Thomas remained second in the general classification.
Swimming
Adam Peaty of Britain has become the first man to go under 57 seconds in the 100-meter breaststroke at the world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
He won his semifinal heat in 56.88 seconds on Sunday night, bettering his old world record of 57.10 set last August in Glasgow, Scotland.
