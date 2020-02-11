Briefly: Cornerback House retires as Packer

Cornerback Davon House retired from the NFL as a Green Bay Packer on Tuesday.
House played six seasons in Green Bay, from 2011 to 2014 and from 2014 to 2018). He was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Packers out of New Mexico State.
He played in 55 regular-season games with 26 starts and appeared in three postseason contests in his two stints with Green Bay. He registered 123 tackles (102 solo), three interceptions, three sacks, 46 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
House also played for two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, registering 19 starts in 32 games played and 76 tackles.
WNBA
Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne signed a four-year contract to stay with the Washington Mystics after leading the team to its first league championship.
In addition to winning a title and MVP honors, Delle Donne was a member of the all-WNBA first team for the second year in a row and made her sixth consecutive All-Star appearance.
The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season while making 51.5% of her field-goal attempts, including 43% on 3-pointers.
She is entering her fourth season with Washington after playing for the Chicago Sky, for whom she was the WNBA MVP in 2015.
Soccer
Jürgen Klinsmann surprisingly resigned as coach of Hertha Berlin on Tuesday after only nine Bundesliga games.
The former Germany and United States coach said in a statement on Facebook that he “cannot live up to my potential as coach and therefore cannot live up to my responsibility” without the trust from people at the club.
Much was expected of Klinsmann when he was appointed coach on Nov. 27, helped by an extensive backroom staff. He was supposed to deliver on the promise provided by a $250 million investment from new backer Lars Windhorst and lead Hertha up the standings toward the European qualification places. But the team is still fighting off relegation.
• Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for about six months after undergoing surgery to repair a hamstring tear, missing the rest of the season and the European Championship with France.
Dembele underwent the operation on his right leg in Finland.
Dembele was hurt in practice last week just as he entered the final stages of his recovery from the hamstring injury that had kept him sidelined since November. Tests showed a complete rupture of a tendon in his right thigh.