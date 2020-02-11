Briefly: Cornerback House retires as Packer

Soccer

Jürgen Klinsmann surprisingly resigned as coach of Hertha Berlin on Tuesday after only nine Bundesliga games.

The former Germany and United States coach said in a statement on Facebook that he “cannot live up to my potential as coach and therefore cannot live up to my responsibility” without the trust from people at the club.

Much was expected of Klinsmann when he was appointed coach on Nov. 27, helped by an extensive backroom staff. He was supposed to deliver on the promise provided by a $250 million investment from new backer Lars Windhorst and lead Hertha up the standings toward the European qualification places. But the team is still fighting off relegation.

• Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for about six months after undergoing surgery to repair a hamstring tear, missing the rest of the season and the European Championship with France.

Dembele underwent the operation on his right leg in Finland.

Dembele was hurt in practice last week just as he entered the final stages of his recovery from the hamstring injury that had kept him sidelined since November. Tests showed a complete rupture of a tendon in his right thigh.

