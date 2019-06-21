Pat DeMarco chopped a grounder over third base in the ninth inning to give Vanderbilt its first lead and the Commodores beat Louisville 3-2 on Friday night in Omaha, Neb., and advance to the College World Series finals.
The No. 2 national seed Commodores (57-11) will play Michigan in the best-of-three finals starting Monday night. Vanderbilt last played in the finals in 2015.
Vandy's potent offense had been all but stymied for 8⅓ innings by Luke Smith. Louisville coach Dan McDonnell had closer Michael McAvene ready to go in the bullpen but left in Smith (6-1) after he walked JJ Bleday with one out. Ethan Paul ripped a double into the right-field corner to score Bleday and tie it at 2.
McAvene came on, and Philip Clarke's bloop single behind second base put runners on the corners with one out. DeMarco then hit a bouncer that went over third baseman Alex Binelas and landed just inside the line, bringing Paul in for the lead. Louisville finished 51-18.
Basketball
Hall of Famer Joe Dumars is back in the NBA, hired as a special adviser to Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac.
Dumars served as president of basketball operations for the Detroit Pistons from 2000-14. He played his entire 14-year NBA career with the Pistons.
Most recently, the 56-year-old Dumars had been the president of the basketball division for the sports agency Independent Sports & Entertainment (ISE).
In April, the Kings hired coach Luke Walton immediately after he was dismissed as Lakers coach.
Tennis
French Open champion Ashleigh Barty remains on course for the No. 1 ranking after beating seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 at the Birmingham Classic in England.
Barty hit five aces in the 85-minute quarterfinal against former No. 1 Williams and stretched her winning run to 10 matches. The Australian, currently No. 2, needs to win the tournament to overtake Naomi Osaka at the top the rankings on Monday.
Osaka lost to Yulia Putintseva in the second round on Thursday and needs to wait to see if she'll still be top heading into Wimbledon, which starts on July 1.
Barty next faces Barbora Strycova in the semifinals. Strycova won an all-Czech clash over qualifier Kristyna Pliskova 6-2, 6-4.
Football
Georgia dismissed junior wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman from the team after university police investigated an allegation that he punched and choked his girlfriend.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018, after the G-Day spring game. It was reported to campus police earlier this month, but the woman did not want to pursue criminal charges so the case is inactive.
Holloman was the leader among Georgia's returning receivers. He had 24 catches for 418 yards with five touchdowns last season.
Soccer
Alexis Sanchez scored a second-half winner to give Chile a 2-1 win over Ecuador and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa America.
Sanchez scored with a shot from inside the area after a corner kick in the 51st minute at the Arena Fonte Nova in Brazil, securing the two-time defending champions in the last eight of the South American tournament.
• Egypt opened the African Cup of Nations by beating outsider Zimbabwe 1-0 in Cairo, providing relief for Mohamed Salah, the host nation and the continent's soccer bosses.
Trezeguet scored the winner just before halftime, when he weaved in from the left wing, played a one-two with Ayman Ashraf, wrong-footed two defenders and shot into the right corner of the net.
Mohamed Salah set up two opportunities in the first two minutes. Egypt's star also had two good opportunities in the second half to score but was denied by goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda and then substitute goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.
