Mason Hickman and Jake Eder combined for 14 strikeouts, Vanderbilt knocked out Michigan ace Karl Kauffmann in the fourth inning, and the Commodores won the College World Series with an 8-2 victory in Game 3 of the finals Wednesday night at Omaha, Neb.
Vandy (59-12) won its second title in its four CWS appearances, all since 2011. The other one came in 2014.
Hickman struck out 10 in six innings and limited the Wolverines (50-22) to one hit after he gave up three in a row to start the game.
Kauffmann, making his third start in the CWS, struggled with his control, and Vandy broke open the game with three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth.
When Ako Thomas flew out to center to end the game, the Vandy dugout and bullpen emptied and catcher Philip Clarke sprinted to the mound to embrace Eder.
Soccer
Jozy Altidore scored on an overhead kick in his first start for the national team in 20 months, lifting the United States over Panama 1-0 in Kansas City, Kan., as the Americans finished first in their CONCACAF Gold Cup group.
Altidore got the goal from 2 yards following a corner kick in the 66th minute that was redirected by Matt Miazga. Coming back from a hamstring injury that slowed him at the start of training camp, the 29-year-old Altidore scored his 42nd goal in 113 international appearances.
The United States went 3-0 in group play and outscored opponents 11-0. The 30th-ranked Americans play No. 79 Curacao in the quarterfinals at Philadelphia on Sunday, and the winner faces Jamaica or Haiti in the semifinals.
College athletics
UConn is heading back to the Big East.
The University of Connecticut Board of Trustees accepted an invitation to move its basketball and most other athletic teams from the American Athletic Conference.
University President Susan Herbst signed a contract with the Big East that includes a $3.5 million entry fee, and the teams are expected to begin play in the conference in the 2020-21 academic year.
The move is designed energize the school’s fan base by renewing some old rivalries. It also means an end to costly road trips to states such as Texas, Oklahoma and Florida for conference games. UConn is currently dealing with a deficit in its athletic division of more than $40 million.
Hockey
Florida goalie Roberto Luongo decided to retire after 19 seasons.
The 40-year-old Luongo made the announcement on his Twitter account. His 489 career victories are third in NHL history behind only Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy, and Brodeur is the only goalie to have appeared in more games or made more saves than Luongo.
MMA
Mixed martial arts fighter Desmond Green is facing DUI manslaughter and other charges for a South Florida crash that killed two women last year.
Court records show that Green, who competes as a lightweight for Ultimate Fighting Championship, was arrested Tuesday in Broward County.
Florida Highway Patrol says Green lost control of his SUV while driving on Interstate 75 near Pembroke Pines in August 2018. It started a chain reaction crash involving five vehicles. Two passengers in one of the other vehicles, 67-year-old Emelina Morfa and 76-year-old Emma Suarez Hernandez, both died. Several others were injured.
Media
Bob Ley, a fixture at ESPN since the network’s launch 40 years ago, has decided to step away.
The 64-year-old Ley announced his retirement. He had been on sabbatical since last September. He was supposed to return in March but told the network he needed more time.
Ley was ESPN’s longest-tenured anchor, joining “SportsCenter” on the channel’s third day of operation on Sept. 9, 1979.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.