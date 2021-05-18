Briefly: College football sets opening games

ESPN's opening weekend of college football features defending national champion Alabama facing Miami in Atlanta and Clemson vs. Georgia in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The network also announced a six-year agreement with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference to continue broadcasting the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and the Celebration Bowl matching both league's champions. Both games take place in Atlanta.
In anticipation of a return to normal this season, ESPN announced Tuesday its featured matchups for Labor Day weekend and the first three Saturday night games on ABC.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused most nonconference games to be canceled last season, along with a delayed start to the season in the Power Five conferences. This season is expected to start on time with the schedule intact and Sept. 4 as the first full Saturday of major college football games.
Alabama-Miami will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on ABC, followed by Clemson-Georgia at 6:30 p.m. Notre Dame will play at Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, kicking off at 6:30 p.m.
The Labor Day night game will be Louisville against Mississippi in Atlanta at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
The ABC Saturday night matchups for the next two weeks of the season will be Washington at Michigan on Sept. 11 and Auburn at Penn State on Sept. 18.
Tennis
Serena Williams’ disappointing return to tennis continued when she lost in straight sets to 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open on Tuesday in Italy.
Top-seeded Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, was beaten 7-6 (4), 6-2.
She had beaten teenage qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round for her first victory since defeating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. After some time off, Williams then lost in straight sets in Rome to Nadia Podoroska.
Williams is preparing for the French Open in Paris which starts on May 30.
• Roger Federer lost his comeback match after two months away from tour on Tuesday, falling to Pablo Andujar 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of the Geneva Open in Switzerland.
His first match on clay in almost two years kept him on court for almost two hours in only his second tournament since the 2020 Australian Open. The past 15 months have included two surgeries on his right knee.
In the decisive set, the top-seeded Federer forced a service break before Andujar rallied. Federer saved two match points on his own serve, but the third ended with a wayward forehand under pressure on the baseline.
Next is the French Open, site of Federer's most-recent match on clay — a 2019 semifinals loss to Rafael Nadal — before Tuesday's defeat.
With Federer watching some of the match, 18-year-old Dominic Stephan Stricker beat former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6 (5), 6-1 in the first round.
Stricker, last year's French Open junior champion, is ranked 419th. Cilic, who won his only Grand Slam singles title in 2014, is ranked 46th.
Soccer
Roy Hodgson, the Premier League's oldest manager at 73, is leaving his role at Crystal Palace at the end of the season after four years at the club.
The former England coach's last game in charge of Palace, which is safe from relegation, will be against Liverpool — one of his many old clubs — at Anfield on Sunday.
Hodgson joined Palace, the team he supported as a child, in September 2017 for his first job since ending his spell as England coach.
Hodgson is one of the world's most respected coaches, having worked at clubs in Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark and Norway along with Liverpool, Blackburn, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.
• Jamil Roberts scored in the 98th minute and Marshall beat Indiana to win its first-ever College Cup championship 1-0 in overtime Monday night.
Marshall's fans rushed the field following Roberts' game-winner. The Thundering Herd became the first unseeded team to win a national title since Santa Clara in 2006.
Indiana was making its 16th overall trip to the championship game. The Hoosiers were trying for their ninth title and first since 2012.
Earlier Monday, Santa Clara won the women's College Cup title on penalties after a 1-1 draw with top-seeded Florida State.
Both the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments, delayed from the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, were held entirely in North Carolina to cut down on travel and avoid the different local restrictions nationwide.