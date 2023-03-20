Rick Pitino is back in the Big East Conference.

St. John’s hired the Hall of Fame coach Monday to boost a storied program that’s been mired in mediocrity for much of this century.

The school announced the move on Twitter, and Pitino is expected to be formally introduced during a news conference Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Following a successful run at nearby mid-major Iona, the 70-year-old Pitino was plucked away to replace Mike Anderson, fired March 10 after four seasons in charge of the Red Storm without making the NCAA Tournament.

Reports quickly surfaced that indicated St. John's planned to target Pitino, who grew up on Long Island not far from the school's Queens campus in New York City.

Pitino has been to seven Final Fours and won a pair of NCAA championships, one each at Kentucky (1996) and Louisville (2013).

He was dismissed at Louisville in 2017 after an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption led to allegations of NCAA violations. It was the third scandal, professional and personal, in an eight-year period with the Cardinals — but Pitino was eventually exonerated in the FBI-related case.

Pitino has been coaching college basketball so long that he was on the opposing bench with Big East rival Providence when St. John's was a national power in the mid-1980s under Lou Carnesecca.

Now, he's tasked with invigorating a Red Storm squad that hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game — or even reached the Big East semifinals — since 2000. The school has made only three NCAA appearances over the past two decades, the most recent coming in 2019 under Chris Mullin.

Football

The Detroit Lions took another step in revamping the secondary, signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Detroit added Gardner-Johnson on an $8 million, one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms have not been announced.

The Lions landed a pair of much-needed defensive backs last week, adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency.

Gardner-Johnson reunites with Lions coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn after playing for them in New Orleans. He had a career-high six interceptions last season with the Philadelphia Eagles after picking off five passes over three years with the Saints.

Earlier in the day, the Lions announced they signed offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and long snapper Jake McQuaide along with re-signed kicker Michael Badgley and safety C.J. Moore to follow up a busy opening week in free agency for the franchise.

• The Carolina Panthers added yet another experienced veteran to their offense on Sunday night, agreeing to terms with free agent wide receiver Adam Thielen from the Minnesota Vikings.

The 32-year-old Thielen was released earlier this offseason after spending the past nine seasons with the Vikings, where he caught 534 passes for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns in 135 games. Thielen caught 70 passes last season for 716 yards and six touchdowns while paired with All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

According to a person familiar with the situation, Thielen received a three-year deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms of the contract have not been released.

Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin earned another piece of World Cup history — the first Alpine skier with $1 million to top the season-ending race prize money list confirmed Monday.

Shiffrin’s win in a giant slalom Sunday was her 13th World Cup victory since October and lifted her total prize money total race organizers to $1.04 million.

That set the all-time Alpine World Cup record and moved her earnings above Marco Odermatt, whose giant slalom win Saturday in his last race of the season set a men’s record with $1,017,000.

Shiffrin’s previous best prize total was $958,000 in the 2018-19 season, when she also won the women’s overall World Cup title. She won her fifth title this season.

Her historic World Cup season ends with the 28-year-old American extending her all-time career wins total to 88 and setting a new women’s career mark of 21 giant slalom wins.