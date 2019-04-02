The Alliance of American Football has ended its first season prematurely and told most employees that they will be terminated as of Wednesday.
Employees were notified of the decision in a letter from the AAF board on Tuesday afternoon. The board essentially is majority owner Tom Dundon, who also owns the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.
The letter, obtained by The Associated Press, gave no reason for ending the inaugural season, only that the decision was made "after careful consideration." It also said a small staff would remain to seek new investment capital and "restructure our business. Should those efforts prove successful, we look forward to working with many of you on season two."
The abrupt end to the latest spring league after just eight weeks stunned co-founder Bill Polian, the former NFL executive who built a Super Bowl winner with Indianapolis.
"I'm extremely disappointed," Polian told The Associated Press by phone from Charlotte, North Carolina. "On the one hand it was kind of our wildest fantasies come true. It all came true and now it's all come crashing down."
Asked why the league was shutting down, Polian said he's heard "only that it's about the money. That's all."
The league had teams in Orlando, Atlanta, San Diego, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Birmingham and Memphis.
Soccer
FC Leipzig reached the semifinals of the German Cup for the first time after a last-gasp penalty deep into extra time secured a 2-1 win at Bundesliga rival Augsburg.
An assistant coach for the Red Bulls is Racine native and Case High School graduate Jesse Marsch.
Halstenberg converted the penalty after Michael Gregoritsch was penalized for a handball in the 120th minute.
Timo Werner's second-half strike looked like it would send Leipzig through, but Alfred Finnbogason equalized in the fourth minute of injury time to send the game to extra time.
Hamburger SV also reached the semifinals after two goals from forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga secured a 2-0 win over second-division rival Paderborn.
• Paris Saint-Germain says Brazil star Neymar will resume training on Wednesday after he was sidelined for more than two months with a foot injury.
PSG said that Neymar, who was injured playing against Strasbourg in a French Cup game in late January with a recurrence of a fifth metatarsal injury he sustained one year earlier, will return as planned for "on-pitch tests."
According to L'Equipe newspaper, the Brazil star is hopeful of returning for the French Cup final at the end of April if PSG advances.
Hockey
The Detroit Red Wings announced a two-year contract extension with coach Jeff Blashill, giving their young leader a vote of confidence in a rebuild that will now include a third straight year without a playoff berth after a 25-year postseason run.
The 45-year-old Blashill is in his fourth season as coach of the storied franchise, which has won five straight games but was still just 31-38-10 going into Tuesday night's home game against Pittsburgh.
