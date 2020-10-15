Briefly: Clippers sewing up Lue as new head coach

Tyronn Lue has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, according to reports.

Lue is set to replace Doc Rivers, who had coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons. Lue was on Rivers’ staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals.

Lue went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, taking over at the midpoint of the 2015-16 season and leading them to their first NBA title. He left the Cavs after six games of the 2018-19 season.

That 2016 title team had LeBron James — who just led the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA title.

• Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons.

Morey was responsible for the blockbuster trade that brought James Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City. The Rockets reached the Western Conference finals twice under Morey but were unable to win their first championship since the team captured consecutive titles in 1994-95.