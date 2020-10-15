Briefly: Clippers sewing up Lue as new head coach

Tyronn Lue has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, according to reports.
Lue is set to replace Doc Rivers, who had coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons. Lue was on Rivers’ staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals.
Lue went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, taking over at the midpoint of the 2015-16 season and leading them to their first NBA title. He left the Cavs after six games of the 2018-19 season.
That 2016 title team had LeBron James — who just led the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA title.
• Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons.
Morey was responsible for the blockbuster trade that brought James Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City. The Rockets reached the Western Conference finals twice under Morey but were unable to win their first championship since the team captured consecutive titles in 1994-95.
The move comes after coach Mike D’Antoni told the team he would not return after the Rockets lost to the Lakers in the conference semifinals.
Hockey
The New York Rangers agreed to terms with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on a new contract.
Georgiev was a restricted free agent. The 24-year-old is expected to back up Igor Shesterkin next season after the Rangers bought out longtime face of the franchise Henrik Lundqvist.
Georgiev went 17-14-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 34 games last season. He has a 3.00 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 77 career NHL games, all with the Rangers.
The only Bulgaria-born player in league history signed with New York as a free agent in 2017 after going undrafted.
Obituary
Fred Dean, the fearsome pass rusher who was a key part of the launch of the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty, has died. He was 68.
Dean was hospitalized last week with the coronavirus and was on a ventilator and in intensive care, according to former teammate Dwight Hicks.
Dean was an undersized pass rusher who began his career as a second-round pick with the San Diego Chargers in 1975 and ended it in the Hall of Fame after being named an All-Pro twice and making four Pro Bowls.
Cycling
Jhonatan Narváez earned his first victory in a Grand Tour by winning the 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia in Italy on Thursday, and João Almeida held onto the pink jersey.
Narváez, an Ecuadorian rider with the Ineos Grenadiers team, finished 1 minute, 8 seconds ahead of Mark Padun, who had a flat tire on the final descent as the duo were leading the rain-soaked stage.
Simon Clarke was third, 6:50 behind Narváez, at the end of the hilly 204-kilometer (124-mile) route that started and ended in Cesenatico.
