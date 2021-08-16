Briefly: Clippers bringing back guard Bledsoe

The Los Angeles Clippers have brought back guard Eric Bledsoe to the team where he started his NBA career.
A trade with the Memphis Grizzlies announced Monday sends Bledsoe to the Clippers for guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo and center Daniel Oturu. Bledsoe spent his first three seasons in Los Angeles after being the 18th pick overall out of Kentucky in 2010 before going to Phoenix, Milwaukee and New Orleans.
Memphis only acquired Bledsoe in a trade July 26 with New Orleans that also brought the Grizzlies center Steven Adams in exchange for center Jonas Valanciunas along with a swap of multiple draft picks.
Bledsoe averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Pelicans, who had acquired him from Milwaukee during the 2020 offseason as part of a trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Bucks.
Beverley was the Clippers’ longest-tenured player, having spent four years in Los Angeles. The fiery, 33-year-old guard averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists while playing 22.5 minutes a game last season. He also shot 40% from 3-point range, although he’s best known for his pesky defense and leadership.
Rondo spent half of last season with the Clippers after coming from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade for Lou Williams. Rondo’s biggest impact came on the sideline, where the 35-year-old guard served as an unofficial assistant coach, bolstering his teammates with pep talks during timeouts.
Oturu, a 6-foot-8 center, was chosen 33rd overall by the Clippers in the 2020 NBA draft. He averaged five minutes while appearing in 30 games.
- Washington first-round pick Corey Kispert scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers, and Caleb Homesley added 13 points and eight rebounds as the Wizards defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 93-83 on Sunday in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Milwaukee got 18 points each from Jordan Nwora and Mamadi Diakite, while center Sandro Mamukelashvili had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
GRIZZLIES 96, BULLS 91: All five starters scored in double digits as Memphis held off Chicago. Center Olivier Sarr and Shaq Buchanan each had 15 points, and rookie Ziaire Williams contributed 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Bulls got a big game from small forward Ayo Dosunmu, who had 26 points and seven rebounds. Jaylen Adams added 15 points, and Marko Simonovic scored 14 for Chicago.
Olympics
All fans will be barred from the Paralympics in Japan because of the coronavirus pandemic, just as they were from the recently-completed Tokyo Olympics, organizers said.
There were a few exceptions made during the Olympics with some fans allowed in outlying areas away from Tokyo. This time, all fans will be barred except the possibility of some children attending a few unspecified events.
Organizers have also asked the public not to come out to view road events.
The Paralympics open on Aug. 24 with about 4,400 athletes, a far smaller event than the Olympics with 11,000 athletes. But the Paralympics come as new infections have accelerated in Tokyo, which may expose an athlete population that is more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Soccer
Carli Lloyd made it official and announced her retirement from soccer.
The 39-year-old forward for the U.S. national team had long hinted she would step away from the game following the Tokyo Olympics after a 16-year international career.
Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the U.S team’s 4-3 victory over Australia in the bronze medal game in Japan. Lloyd was the first American to score in four different Olympics, and her 10 total goals in the event set a new record among U.S. players.
She has appeared in 312 matches for the national team, second on the all-time list, and has scored 128 goals.
Hockey
The Minnesota Wild have signed Kevin Fiala to a $5.1 million, one-year contract.
The 25-year-old Fiala had 20 goals and 20 assists in 50 games last season with the Wild, leading the team with five game-winning goals and 41 takeaways. He has 101 points in 133 games over two-plus seasons since Minnesota acquired him from Nashville for Mikael Granlund just before the 2019 trade deadline.
Fiala has 91 goals and 198 points since the Predators drafted him No. 11 overall in 2014.
Golf
James Piot won four straight holes to take the lead over Austin Greaser and closed out his stunning rally with a 20-foot par putt that sent him to a 2-and-1 victory at the U.S. men’s Aamateur at Oakmont, Pa. on Sunday.
Piot didn’t win a hole on the front nine in the afternoon. He didn’t lose a hole on the back nine, even if he fell just short of his goal. He was 3 under on the back.
Piot, a 22-year-old senior at Michigan State, was mobbed by friends and teammates in their Spartans gear off the green and before long he was holding the gold Havemeyer Trophy.