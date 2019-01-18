The University of Wisconsin renewed football coach Paul Chryst's five-year contract through January 2024 on Friday.
Chryst is entering his fifth season with the Badgers, who wrapped up a relatively disappointing season at 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten) with a dominating 35-3 win in the Pinstripe Bowl over Miami. Chryst is 42-12 at Wisconsin and the Badgers won consecutive Big Ten West titles before falling short this past season.
In closed session, the university's Athletic Board also approved bonuses for coaches. Chryst and his assistants qualified for a pool of seven percent of their base salary for an eight-win season.
• Scott Linehan is out as offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, less than a week after coach Jason Garrett sent mixed messages about the future for the oft-criticized assistant.
Garrett described the move as a mutual decision after he and Linehan had some open and positive discussions this week. Linehan, who just completed his fifth season in Dallas, had one more season left on his contract.
The Cowboys rebounded after a 3-5 start to win the NFC East. They beat the Seattle Seahawks in a home wild-card game before a 30-22 loss at the Los Angeles Rams last weekend.
Golf
Phil Mickelson birdied four of his last five holes in the Desert Classic to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend in his first event of the year at La Quinta, Calif.
A day after matching his career-low score with 12-under 60 at La Quinta Country Club, the 48-year-old Mickelson had a 68 on PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course to reach 16 under. The tournament winner in 2002 and 2004, Lefty will play the final two rounds on PGA West's Stadium Course.
Curtis Luck was second after a 66 on the Nicklaus layout. Adam Hadwin and Steve Marino were 13 under.
CHAMPIONS: David Toms shot his second straight 7-under 65 to take a four-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions' season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
Joe Durant, tied for the first-round lead with Toms, had a 69 to drop into a tie for second with Tom Lehman with a round left. Lehman shot 65.
Defending champion and Madison residents Jerry Kelly had a 64 to match Bernhard Langer (65) and Colin Montgomerie (66) at 9 under. Langer won the event in 2009, 2014 and 2017.
LPGA: Brooke Henderson of Canada kept out of trouble and kept bogeys off her card on her way to a 4-under 67 and a two-shot lead in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Henderson had the only bogey-free round at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons.
Ariya Jutanugarn, the No. 1 player in women's golf who captured every major award last season, made two bogeys, including the par-3 closing hole. She mixed in six birdies over an 11-hole stretch and it added up to a 67, leaving her two shots back and tied for second along with Lydia Ko (68) and Eun-Hee Ji (67).
Baseball
Cody Allen and the Los Angeles Angels reportedly agreed to a $8.5 million, one-year contract.
A 30-year-old right-hander, Allen had spent his entire career with the Cleveland Indians and is the franchise's leader in saves with 149. He struggled last season, posting a career-high 4.70 ERA while going 4-6 with 27 saves in 70 appearances. He split the closer's role after Cleveland traded for Brad Hand on July 19. Allen was 2-2 with six saves and five blown saves his last 19 appearances and had only two save opportunities — which he converted — in his final 13 regular-season games.
Obituary
Glen Wood, the courtly and innovative patriarch of the famed Wood Brothers Racing team who had been the oldest living member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, died. He was 93.
Wood Brothers is the longest continuous Cup team in NASCAR and has weathered lean years over nearly seven decades, including seasons in which the organization ran only a partial schedule. The team has been credited with revolutionizing pit stops from routine service calls into carefully orchestrated strategic events that can win or lose races.
