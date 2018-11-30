The Kansas City Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt on Friday night after video surfaced that showed the NFL's reigning rushing champion knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February.
The team issued a statement shortly after the NFL had placed Hunt on its Commissioner Exemption List that said the running back had lied when asked about the incident by team officials. The team said "the video today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately."
Hunt was at the Chiefs' facility earlier Friday in preparation for Sunday's trip to Oakland, but he was excused and sent home shortly after TMZ posted the video online.
Police were called to the scene during the Feb. 10 incident, but no charges were filed.
Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie with 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns in helping Kansas City make the playoffs. He had run for 824 yards this season, with seven touchdowns passing and seven more receiving, in helping the Chiefs to a 9-2 start and a stranglehold on the AFC West.
Spencer Ware is expected to take over as the lead running back.
• Byron Murphy returned a deflected interception 66 yards for the game's only touchdown to lead No. 10 Washington to a 10-3 victory over No. 17 Utah in an offensively challenged Pac-12 championship game at Santa Clara, Calif.
In a matchup of the two stingiest defenses in the conference, neither offense could get much of anything going at all. So it was only fitting that a dropped pass by Utah (9-4, No. 17 CFP) led to an interception for Washington (10-3, No. 11 CFP) and the only touchdown.
Golf
In his first trip to the Hero World Challenge, it didn't take Jon Rahm long to figure out how to score.
At the Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, Rahm made birdies on half of his holes for a 9-under 63 to share the lead with Henrik Stenson, who had a 66.
Only the end went wrong for tournament host Tiger Woods, and it could have been worse. Woods was 5 under for his round and trying to stay in the thick of his holiday event when he drove into a palm bush on the 18th hole. He dropped to one knee to pop the ball back to the grass, came up just short of the green, chipped weakly and made double bogey for a 69.
Baseball
The Milwaukee Brewers tendered offers to nine arbitration-eligible players, including infielders Hernan Perez and Tyler Saladino, along with pitchers Zach Davies, Junior Guerra, Corey Knebel, Jimmy Nelson, catcher Manny Pina and infielders Domingo Santana and Travis Shaw.
Those players are all considered signed for 2019 at a salary to be determined.
The Brewers cut ties with infielder Jonathan Schoop and left-handed relievers Dan Jennings and Xavier Cedeno. The three now can join the free-agent market.
• The Chicago Cubs offered suspended shortstop Addison Russell a 2019 contract while maintaining his future with the team is not certain.
Russell is serving a 40-game domestic violence suspension following allegations by his ex-wife.
President of president of baseball operations Theo Epstein called the decision a "procedural step" and said it "does not represent the finish line nor rubber-stamp his future" with them.
Teams had a deadline Friday to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Skiing
Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria captured the downhill race at Lake Louise, Alberta, to earn her first World Cup victory.
The 29-year-old finished in a time of 1 minute, 48.13 seconds to beat Michelle Gisin of Switzerland by 0.15 seconds. Kira Weidle of Germany wound up third in a race that was missing Lindsey Vonn, who's recovering from a training crash that injured her knee. Although she planned to retire after the season, Vonn posted Friday that she intends to race at Lake Louise next season. It's her favorite venue.
