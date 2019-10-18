Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped significant ligament damage when he dislocated his right kneecap and there is optimism the reigning NFL MVP could be back on the field in about a month.
Mahomes had an MRI exam Friday that showed the ligaments were intact.
The Chiefs play Green Bay a week from Sunday, then face the Vikings and Titans before a Monday night matchup against Tennessee on Nov. 18. The Chiefs (5-2) have their bye the following week, so it is possible they hold Mahomes out until their game against Oakland on Dec. 1.
Mahomes was hurt during the Chiefs’ 30-6 win in Denver on Thursday night while sneaking for first down on fourth-and-short deep in Broncos territory.
Golf
Justin Thomas shot a 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead at the CJ Cup, putting himself in position to win his second PGA Tour event in South Korea in three years.
Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017, had a two-round total of 13-under 131 at Nine Bridges.
South Korean-born New Zealander Danny Lee (66) was in a tie for second place with first-round leader Byeong Hun An (69).
- Brooke Henderson hit a hole-in-one and shot a tournament record 8-under 64 to take the lead in the second round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai.
The Canadian hit her ace on the 144-yard second hole. She followed that with a bogey, but then birdied four more holes on the front nine, finishing her round at 11-under 133 total. Jessica Korda (67) was two strokes behind in second, followed by defending champion Danielle Kang (67) in third.
- Tommy Tolles closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
The 52-year-old Tolles had seven birdies in the bogey-free round at The Country Club of Virginia. He’s winless in three seasons on the 50-and-over tour.
Colin Montgomerie and Scott Parel shot 66, and Miguel Angel Jimenez, Retief Goosen and Rocco Mediate were at 67.
Charles Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron was at 68 with John Daly, Marco Dawson and Carlos Franco. Instead of the season points being reset, they will be continued through the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, with points counting double.
Bernhard Langer opened with a 70. He entered the playoffs at No. 7, his lowest ranking since the postseason began in 2016.
- Matt Every was suspended for 12 weeks for what the PGA Tour said was a violation of its conduct policy on drugs of abuse. Every said it was legal prescription for cannabis to treat mental health.
Every will be eligible to return Jan. 7 and will miss only three tournaments for which he would have been eligible — the Bermuda Championship, the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico and the RSM Classic at Sea Island.
Every said he knew cannabis was on the tour’s list of banned substances and accepts the penalties. But he offered no apologies for the violation.
Every, a two-time winner at Bay Hill, did not disclose the nature of the mental health condition. He says cannabis, which is legal in Florida only for medicinal purposes, was prescribed by his doctor who has managed his health for 30 years.
Auto racing
NASCAR closed its $2 billion purchase of International Speedway Corp., bringing under the sanctioning body’s control 12 tracks that include Daytona, Talladega and Miami-Homestead Speedway.
The sale merges the two companies under one organizational structure with NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France continuing in the same role. ISC chief executive Lesa France Kennedy will become the executive chair and NASCAR president Steve Phelps will oversee day-to-day operations of the merged companies.
Soccer
Next week’s “clásico” between Barcelona and Real Madrid was postponed by the Spanish soccer federation to avoid coinciding with a large separatist rally in riot-stricken Catalonia. The federation’s competitions committee said Barcelona and Madrid have until Monday to decide on another date. Both teams said later Friday they would like to play the match on Dec. 18. The Spanish league wanted the match to be moved from Barcelona to Madrid because of security concerns, with the return match automatically switched from Madrid to Barcelona. But the competitions committee rejected that idea, saying that it was against its rules to invert the order of the games.
