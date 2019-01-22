The Kansas City Chiefs fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Tuesday, just two days after Kansas City failed to stop Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on what turned out to be the only possession of overtime in a crushing 37-31 playoff defeat.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced the firing in a brief statement. It came one day after he said he would evaluate all aspects of the team but declined to address Sutton's future specifically.
The 67-year-old Sutton had been defensive coordinator since 2013, when he joined Reid's initial staff in Kansas City. The longtime college and NFL assistant had previously spent more than a decade with the New York Jets, including a stint as defensive coordinator.
• Longtime NFL assistant Tom Clements has been hired as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach on the staff of new coach Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona.
The 65-year-old Clements, who has been out of the NFL the past two years, will be the primary offensive assistant because there will be no offensive coordinator on the staff, with Kingsbury calling plays and doing other coordinator-type duties.
Clements coached for the Green Bay Packers for 11 seasons. He was quarterbacks coach there from 2006-2011, offensive coordinator from 2012-14 and associate head coach/offense in 2015-16.
In Green Bay, Clement helped develop Aaron Rodgers and he's counted on to do the same kind of work with Josh Rosen, who just completed a difficult rookie season, a 3-13 campaign that resulted in coach Steve Wilks being fired.
Soccer
Colorado Rapids and former U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard says this season will be his last in Major League Soccer.
Over the course of his 21-year professional career, the 39-year-old spent 13 seasons in the English Premier League with Manchester United and Everton. He was Premier League Goalkeeper of the Year in 2004 while with Manchester United.
In addition to the Rapids, Howard also played with the MetroStars (1998-2003) in MLS.
• With a guilty plea and a huge fine, Cristiano Ronaldo finally put an end to his tax ordeal in Spain.
Nearly four years after an investigation was opened, Ronaldo appeared at a court in Madrid to plead guilty to tax fraud and agree to a fine of nearly $21.6 million.
The Juventus forward, who was facing charges stemming from his days at Real Madrid, spent about 45 minutes in court to sign the agreement. He was also given a two-year suspended sentence.
Ronaldo will not have to serve time in prison because judges in Spain can suspend sentences for two years or less for first-time offenders.
• Christen Press scored in the 53rd minute and the U.S. national team rebounded from a rare loss with a 1-0 victory over Spain in Alicante.
The United States was coming off a 3-1 loss to France on Saturday that snapped a 28-match unbeaten streak. The Americans were 25-0-3 after a 1-0 loss to Australia in 2017.
Press sprinted 50-plus yards down field and angled her shot into the net. Irene Paredes unsuccessfully tried to knock the ball off its trajectory. It was Press' 47th international career goal.
U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher earned her 22nd career shutout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.