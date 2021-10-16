Briefly: Chicago Sky a win away from WNBA title

Kahleah Copper provided the offense and the Chicago Sky used a dominant defensive effort to move within a win of the franchise’s first WNBA championship.

Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Chicago routed the Phoenix Mercury 86-50 on Friday night in Game 3 of the finals.

Chicago will look to close out the best of five series on Sunday.

The Sky dominated on both ends, holding Brittney Griner to just four first half points on 1 of 8 shooting after she scored 29 in the Mercury’s overtime win on Wednesday.

Chicago also took Diana Taurasi out of the game, holding to her five points on 1 of 10 shooting. Griner finished with 16 points as both of their night’s ended early in the fourth quarter as the Sky kept the lead in the twenties.

Jalen Brunson scored 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting, and Trey Burke scored 14 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat defending champion Milwaukee Bucks 114-103 in a preseason game at Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday each scored 13 points for the Bucks.

