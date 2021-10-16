Briefly: Chicago Sky a win away from WNBA title

Kahleah Copper provided the offense and the Chicago Sky used a dominant defensive effort to move within a win of the franchise’s first WNBA championship.
Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Chicago routed the Phoenix Mercury 86-50 on Friday night in Game 3 of the finals.
Chicago will look to close out the best of five series on Sunday.
The Sky dominated on both ends, holding Brittney Griner to just four first half points on 1 of 8 shooting after she scored 29 in the Mercury’s overtime win on Wednesday.
Chicago also took Diana Taurasi out of the game, holding to her five points on 1 of 10 shooting. Griner finished with 16 points as both of their night’s ended early in the fourth quarter as the Sky kept the lead in the twenties.
- Jalen Brunson scored 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting, and Trey Burke scored 14 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat defending champion Milwaukee Bucks 114-103 in a preseason game at Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday each scored 13 points for the Bucks.
Hockey
Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game less than a minute into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 after blowing a late two-goal lead on Friday night.
Dominik Kubalik and Kirby Dach forced the overtime, scoring in the final 3:53 of regulation with the Blackhawks’ net empty.
Dougie Hamilton scored on his first shot as a Devil and Andreas Johnsson gave his team a 3-1 lead early in the third period. Jonathan Bernier made 24 saves for the Devils, who are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
Alex DeBrincat also scored for Chicago, who are off to an 0-2 start after revamping their roster.
Golf
English golfer Laurie Canter is eyeing his first European Tour win after taking a 3-shot lead of the Andalucía Masters into the final round.
Canter carded 4-under 67 on Saturday after making eight birdies to double up his four bogeys. That left him 7 under after three days at the Real Club Valderrama in Spain.
Countryman Matt Fitzpatrick is three shots back, followed by American David Lipsky another stroke behind.
- One day after matching his career low with a 62, Keith Mitchell followed that with an 8-under 64 on Friday to build a five-shot shot lead going into the weekend at the CJ Cup at The Summit Club in Las Vegas.
Jordan Spieth had eight birdies and an eagle to counter a few soft bogeys for a 65 and was tied for second along with Harry Higgs (67) and Seonghyeon Kim (63).
Joining them was Adam Scott, who had two eagles on his last five holes and played his last seven holes in 8 under for a 63.
Mitchell was at 18-under 126, breaking by five shots his best 36-hole score on tour.
- Scott Parel shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship in North Carolina.
The 56-year-old Parel birdied Nos. 5-7 and added four more on the back nine on Nos. 10, 12, 13 and 16 at Prestonwood Country Club. He won the last of his three senior titles in February 2020.
Monday qualifier Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand and Robert Karlsson of Sweden were a stroke back. Jaidee birdied his final four holes.
Lee Janzen and Miguel Angel Jimenez were tied for fourth at 67. John Daly was at 68 with 67-year-old Jay Haas, Retief Goosen, David Toms, Tim Petrovic, Scott Dunlap, Stuart Appleby, Alex Cejka, Jeff Sluman, Harrison Frazar, Paul Broadhurst and Brett Quigley.
Jim Furyk shot 69, and defending champion Ernie Els opened with a 71. Charles Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer had a 70. He’s a two-time winner at Prestonwood.
Football
Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker has announced his retirement.
Baker, 68, had served in the role of president and executive director since January 2014. Jim Porter, 57, the Hall’s chief marketing and communications officer since April 2020, has been named president and will oversee all daily business operations.
Baker will continue to represent the Hall of Fame at Ring of Excellence ceremonies honoring members of the 2020 and 2021 classes at NFL stadiums for the remainder of the presentation schedule.