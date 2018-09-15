Ross Chastain held off Justin Allgaier for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Las Vegas, pulling away on the final restart.
Chastain led 180 of the 200 laps, but had to dig in on several restarts to stay in front of Allgaier, the regular-season Xfinity champion. Cole Custer was third, followed by Christopher Bell and Elliott Sadler.
Chastain swept all three stages at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Allgaier clinched the overall regular-season series title during the second stage.
Matt Tifft spun on the 64th lap and wrecked Ryan Reed, sending both cars hard into the wall. The race also had two significant wrecks in the final 20 laps, delaying the finish significantly.
- Ryan Hunter-Reay snatched the pole from championship contender Scott Dixon in the final seconds of qualifying at Sonoma Raceway in California.
Hunter-Reay crossed the timing line in 1 minute, 17.6277 seconds to earn his first pole of the season and deny Dixon the top starting spot.
Dixon, who is vying for a fifth IndyCar title, went 1:17.7599 seconds and was atop the leader board until the very end.
- Lewis Hamilton surprised himself by finding perfect lines to take pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix, while title rival Sebastian Vettel had to settle for third.
Hamilton produced something special to set a blistering time in his Mercedes and beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by .3 seconds and Vettel by .6. In doing so, Hamilton secured a record-extending 79th pole in Formula One and 200th for a British driver. Verstappen drove equally impressively but the 20-year-old Dutchman missed out on being the youngest ever driver to secure pole. He also started from second last year.
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather Jr. says he’s coming out of retirement again to fight Manny Pacquiao for a second time in December.
Mayweather posted a video on Instagram that showed him and Pacquiao together, reportedly in Japan, jawing at each other over a possible second fight.
Whether the fight actually happens remains to be seen. There are no promotional barriers between the two men, because Mayweather promotes himself and Pacquiao is a boxing free agent.
Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in May 2015 in a massively hyped fight that was largely panned by most boxing fans. The bout delivered a record 4.6 million pay-per-view buys, and Pacquiao blamed an injured shoulder for landing only 81 punches in the fight.
Mayweather, who has won all 50 of his fights, last fought a year ago when he stopped Conor McGregor, the UFC star who was in his first professional boxing match. The 41-year-old Mayweather reportedly made more than $200 million for that fight, on top of a reported $300 million for his win over Pacquiao.
Tennis
Doubles specialist Mike Bryan’s decision to come out of Davis Cup retirement gave the United States a much-needed lift.
Bryan teamed with Ryan Harrison for the first time and helped the Americans outlast Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic 7-5, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) over nearly five hours to cut Croatia’s lead to 2-1 in their semifinal at Zadar, Croatia.
The winner on the outdoor clay court along the Dalmatian Coast will meet defending champion France in the Nov. 23-25 final. France beat Spain 3-0 in the other semifinal.
Cycling
English rider Simon Yates is poised to win his first Grand Tour title after he successfully defended his lead in the Spanish Vuelta through the race’s 20th stage.
Yates will take his advantage of 1 minute, 46 seconds, over Enric Mas into the final stage, when race custom dictates the riders don’t attack the race leaders on the traditional arrival to Madrid.
Mas moved into second place overall with the stage victory. The Spaniard edged Miguel Angel Lopez of Colombia at the finish of the short but incredibly demanding 60-mile route in the tiny nation of Andorra tucked in the Pyrenees Mountains.
Hockey
Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk scored in the shootout to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames in the NHL exhibition season opener in Shenzhen, China.
Down to their last shooter, Boston tied the shootout on Marchand’s goal. After Calgary’s Derek Ryan missed, DeBrusk scored the game-winner.
Trent Frederic, Ryan Donato and John Moore scored in the first period for the Bruins, and Jaroslav Halak started for Boston.
It’s the second year the NHL has played exhibition games in China. The Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks made the trip last season.
