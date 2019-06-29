The last time Kemba Walker was playing for a team in New England, he delivered a championship.
Boston fans can only hope that repeats itself.
A person with knowledge of the situation said Saturday that Walker has told the Charlotte Hornets of his intention to sign with the Boston Celtics once the NBA's offseason moratorium on player movement ends July 6.
The Charlotte Observer first reported that Walker had informed the Hornets of his decision.
Walker can meet with the Celtics on Sunday after 6 p.m., and when he does he'll likely agree on a $141 million, four-year deal — the most that Boston can offer. Charlotte could have offered Walker the so-called "supermax" deal of $221 million over five years.
Earlier this month, Walker said he would be willing to take less than the supermax figure to help Charlotte build a roster and said his "first priority" in free agency would be the Hornets. But amid reports that said the Hornets' offer didn't even reach $170 million, Walker clearly turned his attention elsewhere — as he said he would.
• Point guard Darren Collison has decided to retire from the NBA after 10 seasons to focus on being a Jehovah's Witness.
The 31-year-old Collison played for the Indiana Pacers the last two seasons. He told ESPN's The Undefeated in a letter Friday that he decided to retire primarily to concentrate on helping the less fortunate through his faith.
He averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists in 708 games with the New Orleans Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Pacers. He was drafted out of UCLA in 2009 and was named an All-NBA rookie the following year.
Hockey
The Arizona Coyotes acquired high-scoring winger Phil Kessel in a deal that sends center Alex Galchenyuk to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Minor league defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph also will go to Pittsburgh and the Coyotes get minor league defenseman Dane Birks and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.
The 31-year-old Kessel had 27 goals and 55 assists with the Penguins last season, his fourth with the team. He won Stanley Cup titles with Pittsburgh in 2016-17 with current Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet, then a Penguins assistant.
Kessel has scored at least 30 goals six times during a 13-year NHL career that includes stints with Boston and Toronto. He had 34 goals with the Penguins in 2017-18.
Soccer
Underdogs Peru advanced to the semifinals of Copa América after a goalless draw and a penalty shootout miss from Uruguay striker Luis Suárez.
Peru's next opponent will be defending champion Chile, who eliminated Colombia also on penalties Friday night. The match will take place Wednesday at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre.
Brazil and Argentina will face off Tuesday in Belo Horizonte for the other spot in the July 7 final at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
• Haiti reached the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the first time, overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat Canada 3-2 on Saturday night.
The 101st-ranked Haitians will play Mexico or Costa Rica on Tuesday at Glendale, Arizona.
Jonathan David scored on a free kick in the 18th minute, his tournament-high sixth goal, and No. 78 Canada doubled its lead when Lucas Cavallini beat goalkeeper Jhony Placide in the 28th minute for his fifth goal.
Duckens Nazon cut Haiti's deficit in the 50th and Herve Bazile tied the score in the 70th with a penalty kick after he was taken down by Marcus Godinho. Wilde-donald Guerrier scored the go-ahead goal in the 76th.
