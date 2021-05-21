Briefly: Chambliss hired as Badger assistant

Adames is hitting .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 41 games. The 28-year-old Richards has a 4.50 ERA and one save in six relief appearances.

Feyereisen, 28, is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 appearances this season. The 25-year-old Rasmussen is 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA and one save in 15 games.

Golf

Amid the wind and the havoc at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, there was a semblance of simplicity to the way Corey Conners navigated his way around the Ocean Course for a 5-under 67 and a two-shot lead Thursday in the PGA Championship.

He birdied all the par 5s. He made a couple of long putts for birdie. He dropped only one shot.

He led by two shots over a half-dozen players. That group included Brooks Koepka, who started his day with a double bogey and stayed largely out of trouble the rest of the way; and Cameron Davis, who overcame a triple bogey on the sixth hole.

Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland, Aaron Wise and Sam Horsfield also were at 69. The seven players to break 70 were the fewest for the opening round of the PGA Championship since there were five at Hazeltine in 2002.