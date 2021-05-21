Briefly: Chambliss hired as Badger assistant

St. Catherine's High School graduate and former Wisconsin standout Sharif Chambliss is returning to the Badgers' men's basketball team as an assistant coach.
Chambliss has 15 years of experience at five colleges. He most recently served as an assistant coach at Wright State University from 2016-2021. Prior to Wright State, Chambliss spent four seasons as an assistant coach at UW-Milwaukee from 2012-16.
From 2010 to 2012, Chambliss served as video coordinator for the Badgers under former head coach Bo Ryan. Chambliss has was an assistant coach at UW-Platteville (2009-10) and Francis Marion University (2008-09).
A two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten guard, Chambliss scored 1,107 points in his collegiate career playing at both Wisconsin (2004-05) and Penn State (2000-04). He transferred to Wisconsin for his final year, becoming a team captain and averaging 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Chambliss graduated from St. Catherine's in 2000. He was voted Racine County Player of the Year after his senior season and and made the Associated Press All-State first team.
Baseball
The Milwaukee Brewers acquired shortstop Willy Adames in a multiplayer trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Brewers also got pitcher Trevor Richards from the Rays for relievers J.P Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen.
Adames is hitting .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 41 games. The 28-year-old Richards has a 4.50 ERA and one save in six relief appearances.
Feyereisen, 28, is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 appearances this season. The 25-year-old Rasmussen is 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA and one save in 15 games.
Golf
Amid the wind and the havoc at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, there was a semblance of simplicity to the way Corey Conners navigated his way around the Ocean Course for a 5-under 67 and a two-shot lead Thursday in the PGA Championship.
He birdied all the par 5s. He made a couple of long putts for birdie. He dropped only one shot.
He led by two shots over a half-dozen players. That group included Brooks Koepka, who started his day with a double bogey and stayed largely out of trouble the rest of the way; and Cameron Davis, who overcame a triple bogey on the sixth hole.
Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland, Aaron Wise and Sam Horsfield also were at 69. The seven players to break 70 were the fewest for the opening round of the PGA Championship since there were five at Hazeltine in 2002.
• Wei-Ling Hsu shot a bogey-free 5-under 66 on Thursday at Kingsmill Resort to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship in Virginia.
Winless in her seven-year LPGA Tour career, the 26-year-old Taiwanese player birdied the River Course's two front-nine par 5s and made three in a row on Nos. 12-14 in the morning round.
Sei Young Kim was a stroke back with Ruixin Liu, Luna Sobron Galmes, Kelly Tan and Jiwon Jeon. Stacy Lewis was at 68 with Elizabeth Szokol, Tiffany Joh, Ryann O'Toole and Megan Khang.
Playing partner Ariya Jutanugarn, coming off a victory two weeks ago in her home LPGA Tour event in Thailand, opened with a 70. She won at Kingsmill in 2016 and 2018.
Tennis
Coco Gauff reached her first clay-court final by beating Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 on Friday at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Italy.
It's a second career WTA final for the 17-year-old American, who reached her first semifinal on clay last week at the Italian Open. She is gearing up for the French Open, which starts May 30.
In Saturday's final, Gauff will face 48th-ranked Wang Qiang, who defeated former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-2, 7-6 (3).
• Third-ranked Simona Halep withdrew from the French Open on Friday because of a calf injury.
The 29-year-old Romanian, who won the title at Roland Garros in 2018, tore a muscle in her left calf at the Italian Open and said it needs more time to heal. The French Open begins May 30.