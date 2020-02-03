Briefly: Chacin signs 1-year deal with Twins

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Simpson won his sixth PGA Tour title and first since the 2018 Players Championship. Finau missed a chance for his second PGA Tour victory.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings after winning his eighth Australian Open title, while Sofia Kenin’s first Grand Slam trophy boosted her to a career-high No. 7 — and made her the leading American — on the WTA list.

This is Djokovic’s 276th week leading the ATP, the third-most in the history of the computerized rankings, which began in the 1970s. Roger Federer holds the record of 310, followed by Pete Sampras with 286.

In the rankings, Nadal is No. 2, Federer remained at No. 3, and Thiem went up one place to No. 4, with U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev sliding to No. 5.

The 21-year-old Kenin, who lives in Florida, became the youngest woman to win the Australian Open since Maria Sharapova in 2008 by coming back to beat two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in Saturday’s final.

Skiing

Two-time Olympic champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin says her father, Jeff, has died. He was 65.

Jeff Shiffrin, an anesthesiologist in Vail, Colorado, and a former ski racer at Dartmouth, often attended his daughter’s races on the World Cup circuit and at major championships with his wife, Eileen. Jeff Shiffrin would trek on the hill with his camera around his neck to take photos of his daughter.

