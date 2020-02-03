Briefly: Chacin signs 1-year deal with Twins

Former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jhoulys Chacín finalized a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins on Monday after a miserable 2019 season that saw him go from an opening day start to an August release.
He would get a $1.6 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings.
The 32-year-old right-hander was 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA for Milwaukee in 2018 after signing a $15.5 million, two-year deal with the Brewers.
He beat St. Louis on opening day last year and won at Cincinnati in his second start, then went 1-10 with a 6.00 ERA in his next 17 starts. After his release, he signed with Boston and was 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in five starts and one relief appearance.
Golf
Webb Simpson birdied the final two holes of regulation to force a playoff with Tony Finau, then won with a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole on Sunday to win the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Two strokes ahead with two holes left, Finau missed an 18-foot birdie try in the playoff on the par-4 18th after driving left into the church pew bunkers.
Simpson closed with a 2-under 69 to match Finau at 17-under 267, setting up the fourth playoff in five years in the desert.
Simpson won his sixth PGA Tour title and first since the 2018 Players Championship. Finau missed a chance for his second PGA Tour victory.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings after winning his eighth Australian Open title, while Sofia Kenin’s first Grand Slam trophy boosted her to a career-high No. 7 — and made her the leading American — on the WTA list.
This is Djokovic’s 276th week leading the ATP, the third-most in the history of the computerized rankings, which began in the 1970s. Roger Federer holds the record of 310, followed by Pete Sampras with 286.
In the rankings, Nadal is No. 2, Federer remained at No. 3, and Thiem went up one place to No. 4, with U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev sliding to No. 5.
The 21-year-old Kenin, who lives in Florida, became the youngest woman to win the Australian Open since Maria Sharapova in 2008 by coming back to beat two-time major champion Garbiñe Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in Saturday’s final.
Skiing
Two-time Olympic champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin says her father, Jeff, has died. He was 65.
Jeff Shiffrin, an anesthesiologist in Vail, Colorado, and a former ski racer at Dartmouth, often attended his daughter’s races on the World Cup circuit and at major championships with his wife, Eileen. Jeff Shiffrin would trek on the hill with his camera around his neck to take photos of his daughter.