Jhoulys Chacin has been picked to start the Milwaukee Brewers' opener against St. Louis on March 28.
A 31-year-old right-hander, Chacin was 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA in 35 starts last season. He also started openers for Colorado in 2013 and San Diego in 2017.
"Jhoulys earned the honor from what he did last year and he deserves it for sure," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday.
Chacin allowed one run and one hit over 5 2/3 innings in the NL Central tiebreaker game against the Chicago Cubs and pitched five shutout innings in a Division Series start against Colorado. He went 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in two starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
ANGELS 7, BREWERS 7: Christian Yelich homered and had two hits, and Mike Moustakas and Jesus Aguilar also went deep for the Brewers. Freddy Peralta got nine of his 10 outs via strikeout, but also allowed five runs, four hits and three walks.
David Fletcher had three hits and Justin Bour went deep for Los Angeles. Jaime Barria allowed four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, including two homers.
CUBS 2, RANGERS (SS) 1: Yu Darvish struck out five in four innings of one-run ball for Chicago. Coming off an injury-ruined 2018, Darvish has a 2.45 ERA in three spring starts. Kyle Schwarber singled and drove in a run.
Golf
A big finish for Tommy Fleetwood and a fast start for Keegan Bradley led each to a 7-under 65 for a share of the lead in the opening round of The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Fleetwood kept a clean card in the March wind, kept his patience and was rewarded at the end with three birdie putts. Bradley had three eagle putts on the front nine, made one of them, and picked up a pair of birdies on the front nine.
Tiger Woods made only one par on the back nine — five birdies, three bogeys — in a round of 70. He has only broken 70 in the opening round one time at the TPC Sawgrass, when he won in 2013.
Byeong Hun An and Brian Harman were at 66, while Rory McIlroy also played bogey-free for a 67. He was in a group with Ryan Moore, who made the ninth hole-in-one on the island-green 17th hole, and Vaughn Taylor, who must love the move back to March.
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin added yet another trophy to her record-breaking season at the World Cup Finals in Soldeu, Andorra.
Shiffrin won the World Cup super-G season title for her 10th career crystal globe — but first in a speed discipline.
Shiffrin finished fourth in the season-ending race, which was won by Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany. She has also won three overall titles and six slalom titles, and is a strong favorite to add the giant slalom season prize on Sunday.
Thursday's result moved Shiffrin past the 2,000-point mark in the overall standings, making her only the second skier to achieve the feat in the 53-year history of the World Cup after Tina Maze did it in 2013.
