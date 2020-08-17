Briefly: CFL scraps 2020 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Canadian Football League canceled its 2020 season Monday because of the pandemic, marking the first year since 1919 the Grey Cup won't be awarded.

The move by the nine-team league dashed hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The CFL, unlike other major leagues in North America, does not have the luxury of a billion-dollar television contract. While its deal with TSN has become more lucrative over the years, the CFL remains a gate-driven league, a major problem when fans aren't allowed in the stands.

The CFL said last month it had chosen Winnipeg as a hub city for a regular season with six games, followed by an eight-team playoff. No fans were to attend

Tennis

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will skip the U.S. Open, saying she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Halep, a former top-ranked player who is currently No. 2, won the title in Prague on Sunday.

Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings won't play in New York. No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu have also withdrawn from the tournament.