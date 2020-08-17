Briefly: CFL scraps 2020 season

The Canadian Football League canceled its 2020 season Monday because of the pandemic, marking the first year since 1919 the Grey Cup won't be awarded.
The move by the nine-team league dashed hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The CFL, unlike other major leagues in North America, does not have the luxury of a billion-dollar television contract. While its deal with TSN has become more lucrative over the years, the CFL remains a gate-driven league, a major problem when fans aren't allowed in the stands.
The CFL said last month it had chosen Winnipeg as a hub city for a regular season with six games, followed by an eight-team playoff. No fans were to attend
Tennis
Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will skip the U.S. Open, saying she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Halep, a former top-ranked player who is currently No. 2, won the title in Prague on Sunday.
Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings won't play in New York. No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu have also withdrawn from the tournament.
Other women who won't be playing include No. 5 Elina Svitolina, No. 7 Kiki Bertens and No. 8 Belinda Bencic.
Rafael Nadal, the men's defending champion, has also withdrawn from the tournament, but top-ranked Novak Djokovic has said he will play. Roger Federer is out for the rest of the season after two operations on his right knee.
Skiing
Two-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Petter Northug has admitted to possessing cocaine, speeding and driving under the influence.
The Norwegian great, who won two gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and is a 13-time world champion, retired from the sport in 2018.
After being stopped for speeding, police searched his home and found the cocaine.
Obituary
Angela Buxton, a British tennis player who was the doubles partner of Althea Gibson when the American became the first Black person to win a major title in 1956, has died. She was 85.
Buxton and Gibson won the doubles titles at the French Open and Wimbledon in 1956, with Buxton also reaching the singles final at the All England Club that year.
Buxton was forced to retire at the end of the 1957 season, at the age of 22, because of a serious hand injury.
