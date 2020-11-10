Briefly: Celtics legend Heinsohn dies

Gymnastics

The long-time director of the Swiss gymnastics federation will leave his post as inquiries continue into an alleged bullying culture.

The federation has been in turmoil since former rhythmic gymnasts said in June they were physically and verbally intimidated by coaches. Two coaches were fired, a team manager was suspended and more claims followed in women's artistic gymnastics.

Ruedi Hediger, the federation's director since 2008, has apologized and will leave his job next month.

Auto racing

Formula One is planning a record 23 races in 2021, including one in Saudi Arabia, but has dropped its inaugural race in Vietnam from the schedule.

The April slot for the Vietnamese Grand Prix was listed as "TBC" on the calendar with no explanation and no mention of Vietnam. The race was scheduled to debut this year but abandoned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The other 22 races include the first-ever Saudi Grand Prix, set for Nov. 28 in the Red Sea city of Jiddah, and the return of numerous races which were canceled during the pandemic.