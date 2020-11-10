Briefly: Celtics legend Heinsohn dies

Tommy Heinsohn, who as a Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships, has died. He was 86.
The team confirmed Heinsohn's death on Tuesday.
A Holy Cross product who was a territorial draft pick by the Celtics in 1956, Heinsohn beat out teammate Bill Russell for the NBA's rookie of the year award and combined with his fellow future Hall of Famer to win eight championships in nine years.
After retiring, Heinsohn broadcast the team's games for three years before moving to the bench in 1969, succeeding Russell. Under Heinsohn, the Celtics won two more titles 1974 and '76 and he was inducted into the Hall for a second time for his coaching.
Soccer
The head of English soccer abruptly resigned Tuesday within hours of making a series of offensive comments on race, gender and sexuality.
Answering questions at a British parliamentary hearing, Football Association chairman Greg Clarke referenced “colored footballers," claimed South Asian people have “different career interests” than playing the game, said being gay was a “life choice" and suggested women don't like having the ball kicked at them.
The 63-year-old Clarke remains — for now — a vice president of FIFA.
Having only issued a partial apology during the select committee session, Clarke faced growing criticism from anti-racism campaigners.
Clarke's resignation was issued just as a virtual news conference was being held with England defender Tyrone Mings, who helped the FA form a new code last month to increase gender and ethnic diversity in coaching and senior leadership positions, with targets set for recruitment.
Motorsports
MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone had his doping ban extended to four years because he could not prove contaminated meat was to blame.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it dismissed the Italian rider's appeal against an 18-month ban and upheld the World Anti-Doping Agency's counter appeal requesting a four-year sanction.
The 31-year-old Iannone's ban, originally imposed by the International Motorcycling Federation, was extended to December 2023.
Iannone cited eating contaminated meat for his positive test for the anabolic steroid Drostanolone at the Malaysian Grand Prix in November 2019.
CAS found he was not able to prove "the precise type of meat he had consumed nor the origin of said meat."
Anti-doping rules place the burden of proof on the athlete to explain how a banned substance was present in their system.
Gymnastics
The long-time director of the Swiss gymnastics federation will leave his post as inquiries continue into an alleged bullying culture.
The federation has been in turmoil since former rhythmic gymnasts said in June they were physically and verbally intimidated by coaches. Two coaches were fired, a team manager was suspended and more claims followed in women's artistic gymnastics.
Ruedi Hediger, the federation's director since 2008, has apologized and will leave his job next month.
Auto racing
Formula One is planning a record 23 races in 2021, including one in Saudi Arabia, but has dropped its inaugural race in Vietnam from the schedule.
The April slot for the Vietnamese Grand Prix was listed as "TBC" on the calendar with no explanation and no mention of Vietnam. The race was scheduled to debut this year but abandoned amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The other 22 races include the first-ever Saudi Grand Prix, set for Nov. 28 in the Red Sea city of Jiddah, and the return of numerous races which were canceled during the pandemic.
The calendar is largely a retread of the original 2020 schedule, meaning no return for the various one-off races at European tracks such as Mugello, Portimao and Imola, which were added as replacements and were generally popular with drivers and fans.
The season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on March 28. The race in Melbourne was canceled hours before Friday practice was to begin this year after a positive coronavirus test for a crew member. The finale remains in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 5.
