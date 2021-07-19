Briefly: CCIW, WIAC will meet in bowl game

An NCAA Division III college football bowl game is coming to Verona in November.
The “Culver’s Isthmus Bowl” will feature teams from the WIAC and the CCIW, and will be played Nov. 20 at Verona Area High School’s Wildcat Stadium. It is the first college football bowl game to be held in Wisconsin.
Division III’s postseason tournament begins that weekend as well, so teams selected to play in the bowl game won’t have made the playoffs. The game will feature the top team from each conference to not make the playoffs.
In a statement announcing the game, founder and director Mike Shaw said it was created to showcase “the best two conferences in NCAA Division III athletics nationwide.”
Neither conference was able to play football last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets, priced at $10, go on sale on Oct. 1, and a portion of sales will benefit the Special Olympics of Wisconsin.
Olympics
A third athlete at the Olympic Village in Tokyo has tested positive for COVID-19, with the Czech Republic team reporting the case Monday of a beach volleyball player who could miss his first game.
Czech beach volleyball player Ondrej Perušic could miss his opening game on Monday after a PCR test confirmed his infection. Perušic and his playing partner are due to the begin their Olympic program against a team from Latvia.
Czech team leader Martin Doktor said in a statement they would ask to postpone the game until the infected player is cleared to play.
Perušic, who said he has been vaccinated, is the second member of the Czech delegation to test positive in Tokyo after a team official’s case was reported Saturday.
He is the third athlete who was staying at the village to test positive. Two South African men’s soccer players had their COVID-19 cases announced Sunday.
Also Monday, the personal coach for U.S. gymnast Kara Eaker confirmed that the 18-year-old alternate had tested positive in an Olympic training camp in Japan. The coach, Al Fong, said the 18-year-old Eaker was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus two months ago. Eaker, the first American athlete to test positive after arriving in Japan, had been rooming with other alternates, with the competitive team rooming with fellow competitors.
The Tokyo metropolitan authority reported 727 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which was the 30th straight day the tally was higher than the previous week. The count was 502 last Monday.
The games open Friday with no fans in nearly all event venues, including at the opening ceremony, amid a state of emergency in Tokyo, and a slower than hoped for vaccine rollout. Japanese authorities said Monday 21.6% of the nation’s 126 million population is fully vaccinated.
The total of Games-related infections was officially 58 since July 1 before the two new cases were announced. They should be added to the official tally on Tuesday.
These resulted from 22,000 people arriving in Japan since July 1 with 4,000 of those staying in the village, Ducrey said. About 11,000 athletes are scheduled to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.
Hockey
A Nashville Predators prospect has come out as gay, a milestone moment for the sport of hockey as the first player signed to an NHL contract to make that declaration publicly.
Luke Prokop said he was proud to say he is gay. The 19-year-old Canadian who was a third-round pick in the 2020 draft last fall, posted his announcement to Twitter on Monday.
No active NHL player has come out as gay. Prokop said he hopes his example shows that gay people are welcome in the hockey community.
Basketball
Two days after being added to the Olympic team, Keldon Johnson keyed a huge third-quarter run to help the U.S. beat Spain.
Damian Lillard scored 19 points and Johnson added 15 in an 83-76 victory Sunday night in the final pre-Olympic game for both teams before they head to Tokyo.
Johnson had been one of the young players training against the Americans, and had appeared in two exhibition games. The San Antonio forward/guard was added to the Olympic squad Friday after Bradley Beal tested positive for the coronavirus and Kevin Love withdrew because of a calf injury. The U.S. also added JaVale McGee, who didn’t play.