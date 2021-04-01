Briefly: Cause of Woods crash staying private

The Los Angeles County sheriff said detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California but declined to release details, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.
Woods suffered serious injuries in the Feb. 23 crash when he struck a raised median around 7 a.m. in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside Los Angeles. The Genesis SUV he was driving crossed through two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree on a downhill stretch that police said is known for wrecks. Woods is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been criticized for his comments about the crash, calling it “purely an accident” and saying there was no evidence of impairment. Woods told deputies he did not know how the crash occurred and didn’t remember driving.
He was unconscious when a witness first approached the mangled SUV. A sheriff’s deputy said the athlete later appeared to be in shock but was conscious and able to answer basic questions.
Investigators did not seek a search warrant for Woods’ blood samples, which could be screened for drugs and alcohol. In 2017, Woods checked himself into a clinic for help in dealing with prescription drug medication after a DUI charge in his home state of Florida.
Detectives, however, did obtain a search warrant for the data recorder of the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, known as a black box. Villanueva would not say Wednesday what data had been recovered from the black box.
Villanueva claimed investigators need permission from Woods — who previously named his yacht “Privacy” — to make public information about the crash.
Soccer
English soccer’s national stadium is ready to welcome crowds back later this month after being empty for more than a year.
While only local workers and residents will be allowed into Wembley for the FA Cup semifinal between Leicester and Southampton, the League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham is set to have a limited number of fans of the clubs.
A wider relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will not take effect until May to allow stadiums across the country to open their turnstiles again for the first time in 2021 with a maximum of 10,000 spectators.
But the pilot events at Wembley this month will be used to assess procedures for coronavirus testing on fans that will eventually allow for far bigger crowds to be welcomed back — particularly for the European Championship, with seven games including the semifinals and final in July at the stadium.
Tennis
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland earned his first semifinal berth in a top-level ATP event by rallying past No. 2-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Miami Open.
Hurkacz, seeded 26th, has won three in a row when facing a top-five opponent, but he beat Tsitsipas for only the second time in their eight meetings.
The upset further scrambled the draw. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, and No. 1-seeded Daniil Medvedev lost in the quarterfinals Wednesday night to No. 7 Robert Bautista Agut.
In the last quarterfinal Thursday night, unseeded American Sebastian Korda was to play No. 4 Andrey Rublev. Bautista Agut will face No. 21 Jannik Sinner in the first semifinal Friday, and a first-time ATP Masters 1000 champion will be crowned Sunday.
- This year’s Rio Open tennis tournament was canceled because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazil, organizers said.
The ATP tournament had already been postponed from its original February dates, and organizers said the continued uncertainty around the pandemic meant it would not be rescheduled.
The coronavirus has killed more than 320,000 people in the South American nation, with March its deadliest month since the pandemic began.
Organizers said next year’s tournament would be played in February. The 2020 Rio Open champion was Chile’s Cristian Garin.
Cycling
The Paris-Roubaix cycling race has been postponed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cycling Union said Thursday.
The race had been scheduled for April 11 but can’t go ahead as planned because of a surge in new infections in France. The French government has introduced new nationwide measures that include closing schools for at least three weeks and putting in place a month-long domestic travel ban.
The UCI said the men’s race will now take place on Oct. 3, a day after the women’s event.
Paris-Roubaix is known as the Queen of the Classics because it is the most prestigious of the five races, otherwise known as “monuments” of cycling. The iconic one-day race over long stretches of cobbled paths and roads was canceled last year because of the pandemic.